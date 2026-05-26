Dan Da Dan Stage Play Unveils Main Cast Members, August 26 Premiere

The official website for the stage play adaptation of Yukinobu Tatsu 's DAN DA DAN "paranormal mystery battle & romantic comedy" manga revealed on Tuesday the stage play's title Butai: DAN DA DAN ~Occultic Stage~ , visual, main cast members, and premiere dates. The play will run from August 26-September 3 at Nippon Seinenkan Hall in Tokyo, and September 11-13 at Sky Theater MBS in Osaka.

The stage play will star:

Former AKB48 member Yuiri Murayama as Momo Ayase

Raimu Ninomiya as Ken "Okarun" Takakura

Hiroki Hyakuna as Okarun (in transformed state)

Aoi Nakabeppu as Seiko Ayase

Riko Tanaka as Aira Shiratori

Risa Yamazaki will play the role of Acrobatic Silky.

Image via Dan Da Dan stage play's website © 龍幸伸／集英社 ©舞台「ダンダダン」製作委員会

Imagine Ito of Umebо̄ is directing the play. Shinjiro Kameda is writing the script.is composing the music.

The stage play announcement marks the fifth anniversary of the manga's serialization.

Viz Media and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service both publish the manga in English digitally. MANGA Plus describes the story:

Ghosts, monsters, aliens, teen romance, battles...and the kitchen sink! This series has it all! Takakura, an occult maniac who doesn't believe in ghosts, and Ayase, a girl who doesn't believe in aliens, try to overcome their differences when they encounter the paranormal! This manga is out of this world!



Tatsu serializes the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service. Shueisha will ship the 24th compiled book volume on June 4. Viz Media also publishes the series physically. Viz will ship the 19th volume on June 9.

The manga won an award at the 71st Shogakukan Manga Awards in January.

The anime adaptation's first season premiered in Japan in October 2024 on TBS and MBS 's Super Animeism TURBO programming block. Netflix , Crunchyroll , and Hulu streamed the anime worldwide. The season had 12 episodes. The second season debuted on television in July 2025 and aired on MBS and TBS in the "Super Animeism Turbo" programming block. Crunchyroll , Netflix , and Hulu are streaming the series. The second season ended last September with its 12th episode.

The third season of the anime will premiere in 2027.