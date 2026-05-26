Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. Season 2's 1st Promo Video Reveals New Cast & Staff, Ending Song, July 4 Debut

The official website of Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. , the television anime based on Sekka Iwata and Yū Aoki 's Magilumiere Co. Ltd. ( Kabushikigaisha Magilumière ) manga, presented on Tuesday the first promotional video, new cast members, returning and new staff members, and July 4 premiere for the anime's second season. The video reveals and previews the ending theme song "BooooM!!!" by VTuber Marine Houshou .

The newly announced cast members are:

Sayumi Watabe as Iroha Akasaka

Mariko Higashiuchi as Hitomi Koshigaya, replacing Yumiri Hanamori , who stepped down from the role.

New staff members for the new season include assistant director Hiroyasu Oda ( Delico's Nursery , Honey Lemon Soda episode director), sound director Yoshikazu Iwanami ( Ajin , Ghost in the Shell Arise ), art director Shun Yoshii (background art for 2.5 Dimensional Seduction , One Punch Man season 3), CG director Shunsuke Kasuga ( Honey Lemon Soda 3D director), and editor Yūji Kondō ( Fate/strange Fake , Sword Art Online: Alicization ). First season's episode color coordinator Asuka Hino is now the new season's color key artist, and Yūsuke Noguchi , who worked on compositing and cinematography (also known as "photography") on episodes of the first season, has been promoted to the new season's compositing director of photography.

The anime will premiere on NTV on July 4 at 24:55 JST (effectively July 5 at 12:55 a.m.).

Viz Media and MANGA Plus release the manga in English, and Viz Media describes the magical girl workplace story:

Kana Sakuragi is an excellent candidate for the job. Any job! She's motivated and organized, and has a fantastic memory. So why has she interviewed at over 15 companies without receiving a single offer? She's trying to keep a positive attitude, but it seems like her bad luck is only getting worse when a monster crashes her latest interview. As havoc ensues, she finds herself helping the magical girl who comes to their rescue and ends up with more than just her life in return. Meet the newest magical girl at Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. !

Riki Fukushima ( Beyblade the Movie: Fierce Battle , Skate-Leading Stars ) is the new director of the anime at J.C.STAFF . Michiko Yokote ( Prison School , RIN-NE) is the new script supervisor, Masahiro Fujii is returning as the character designer, and Makoto Miyazaki is returning to compose the music.

Moe 's Masahiro Hiraoka (CG director on second One-Punch Man TV anime, Planet With ) directed the anime at Moe and J.C. Staff , and Shingo Nagai ( Girly Air Force , Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 3 ) supervised and wrote the series scripts. Hidehiro Asama designed the characters. Makoto Miyazaki ( One Punch Man , Spy×Family ) composed the music, and Masafumi Mima was in charge of sound production.

The first season of the anime aired in Japan from October to December 2024. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime globally.

Writer Iwata and artist Aoki launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in October 2021, and ended the manga in its 160th chapter in July 2025. The 18th and final volume shipped on September 4.