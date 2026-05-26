Sekai no Owari no Encore Manga Ends in 15th Volume

Manga adaptation debuted in October 2015

Image via Amazon Japan © Kei Sazane, Ryū Usui, Haruaki Fuyuno, Kadokawa

Kei Sazane announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Saturday that Ryū Usui 's manga adaptation of their Sekai no Owari no Encore novels will end in the 15th volume.

Usui debuted the Sekai no Owari no Encore manga in Kadokawa 's Comic Alive in October 2015. Kadokawa shipped the 14th compiled book volume on May 22. The light novel series with illustrations by original character designer Haruaki Fuyuno began in July 2014. Kadokawa shipped the 10th and final volume in May 2017.

Arikan ended the manga adaptation of Sazane's Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World? light novels on October 27. The final volume shipped on November 21. Arikan launched the manga adaptation of Kei Sazane 's Naze Boku no Sekai o Dare mo Oboeteinai no ka? light novel series in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in February 2018. Illustrator neco is credited with the character designs.

The series inspired a television anime in July 2024.

Source: Sazane's X/ Twitter account

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