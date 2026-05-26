Captain Tsubasa: Rising Sun Finals Manga Enters Hiatus

Series launched in July 2024 in storyboard form

Image via Captain Tsubasa's X/Twitter © Youichi Takanashi, Shueisha

The official X (formerly) account for'sfranchise announced on Monday that themanga will enter a hiatus following the 100th chapter. The account will announce the series' return at a later date.

The series launched on the New Captain Tsubasa World website in July 2024 in the form of storyboards.

The 20th and final compiled book volume of Captain Tsubasa: Rising Sun and the third and final volume of Captain Tsubasa Memories 4: Saikyō! Meiwa FC Densetsu both shipped simultaneously in June 2024.

Takahashi announced his retirement from serializing his long-running manga franchise in 2024. The Captain Tsubasa Magazine magazine's issue that released in April 2024 was the last one. The 20th and final issue of the magazine featured the final chapters of the Captain Tsubasa: Rising Sun The Final and Captain Tsubasa Memories 4: Saikyō! Meiwa FC Densetsu manga.

Takahashi's original 37-volume Captain Tsubasa manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1981 to 1988, and it inspired four television anime series, four anime films, several OVAs, and a stage play. The manga is available in about 20 countries.

The original soccer manga revolves around 11-year-old Tsubasa Ōzora, a boy who loves soccer and is recognized by his coach Roberto due to his skill of the sport. Tsubasa goes with his coach to Brazil in order to train for the World Cup.

Captain Tsubasa: Rising Sun revolves around Tsubasa as he aims to participate in the Olympics as a representative from Japan. Takahashi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in December 2013. The manga then moved to Captain Tsubasa Magazine , Grand Jump 's spinoff magazine that focuses on the franchise, when it launched in April 2020.

Captain Tsubasa: Rising Sun The Final , the "final saga" of the overall Captain Tsubasa series, launched in the magazine's 16th issue in April 2023. The manga is a new arc and renaming of the Captain Tsubasa: Rising Sun manga.