How would you rate episode 8 of

Daemons of the Shadow Realm ?

© Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI

For the most part, this episode is an exposition dump—one that adds detail to a lot of the general situation facing Asa and Yuru. Basically, there aren't three sides to this conflict—i.e., Higashi Village, Kagemori, and a mysterious third party of unaligned Daemon users. Rather, there are at least four: Higashi Village, Kagemori, and the separate extremist factions that exist within both (that hire unaligned Daemon users to do their dirty work and maintain plausible deniability).

What's interesting is what “extremist” means for each faction. For the Kagemori, the main family wants to burn it all down—destroy Higashi Village in total and end the breeding of special twins for their powers. The Kagemori extremist faction, on the other hand, wants to usurp the breeding program and use the resulting twins (likely including Asa and Yuru) to take over the world.

Interestingly, taking over the world is exactly what the main Higashi Village faction wants to do as well—though losing Asa obviously put a big wrench in their plans. That said, we have no idea what the Higashi Village extremist faction is trying to do. They might also want to bring down the whole twin-breeding system, mirroring the Kagemori main faction, or they might have goals completely different from any of the others. We don't know—and that's a good thing. Keeping a bit of mystery in your back pocket is always a smart idea for a story.

With the complexities laid bare, Yuru has a choice to make: side with the Higashi Village, the Kagemori, or the Kagemori extremists. While he decides to go back to live with Dera, he actually chooses none of the above. Rather than be controlled, he decides to stand alone—to let anyone come at him who's dumb enough to try.

This forces the hands somewhat of Higashi Village and the Kagemori. Higashi Village, through Dera, has to continue to support Yuru and keep him safe lest the other factions snatch him up or outright kill him. Likewise, the Kagemori have to allow him freedom and be ready to offer aid for the same reason, not to mention that they risk alienating Asa should any harm come to her brother that they could have prevented.

But Yuru's real motivation is that he has realized what Asa has not: that she has traded one cage for another. Sure, she's no longer in a dark cave, but the Kagemori mansion is basically the same thing—if a whole lot more comfortable. Yuru refuses to live that way. He wants to face the danger head-on. Moreover, by making himself a target—not to mention a much less protected one—he pulls focus away from Asa.

This brings us to the best, not to mention most meaningful, part of the episode. Up until now, Yuru has dealt with none of the emotions that come with all that has happened—the attack on his village, the true nature of the world, and his role as one of the special twins. He has accepted the facts, created plans, made decisions, but never really confronted everything on a personal level. But the biggest thing he has pushed to the side is the revelation that he and his sister have been separated for 10 years while he's been unknowingly playing family with a fake.

While he's logically accepted that Asa is his true sister, he hasn't felt it—hasn't allowed himself to. But when she touches his back as she did when they were children—bypassing all his hunting instincts—and begs him to stay safe, he can't deny it anymore. Suddenly, the dam breaks, and he collapses. He can't stand, much less walk. And finally, the tears come.

Yet, that's not all there is to this scene. While consciously, he is finally forced to accept the truth and all it means, there is also a subconscious level to it. To hug him and give him her familiar blessing, Asa had to leave the protection of the Kagemori barrier. Her actions show the truth of her feelings. She cares more about him than she cares about herself—would risk an attack simply to show him in the most trivial of ways that she still loves him. For as strange as this new world is with all its scheming and lies, there is one person whom Yuru can undoubtedly put his trust in: his little sister.

Rating:

Random Thoughts:

• Calling it now: Dera is part of the Higashi Village extremist faction. After all, he is the one who guided Yuru on how to get Left and Right—and thus upset the checks and balances system designed to keep Seal and Break under control. Hell, he basically kidnapped Yuru—Higashi Village in general may have no idea what Dera is up to.

• Asuma looks to be the head of the Kagemori extremist faction—and the fact that they have a public face just shows how much power they have.

• I don't for a second believe that Hikaru is as uninterested in Kagemori politics and in being heir as he appears at first glance. I wouldn't be surprised if he turns out to be one of the main villains.

• Given her dislike for Yuru (and his outright hate for her), I'm somewhat surprised Gabby joined everyone for breakfast. I guess when the big boss man tells you to come eat, you do it.

Daemons of the Shadow Realm is currently streaming on Crunchyroll.