Gundam NT Manga's Kōzō Ōmori Draws New Gundam Manga

Shien wa Minovsky no Eikyō o Ukenai manga gets prologue on June 26, starts serialization on July 26

© Kōzō Ōmori, Harutoshi Fukui, Yoshiyuki Tomino, Hajime Yatate, Hajime Katoki, Bandai Namco Filmworks, Kadokawa

The July issue of Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine revealed on Tuesday that Kōzō Ōmori will launch a new Gundam manga titled Shien wa Minovsky no Eikyō o Ukenai , with a prologue appearing in the magazine's next issue on June 26, and the full serialization beginning in the magazine's September issue on July 26.

Ōmori launched the manga adaptation (seen right) of the Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative ( Kidō Senshi Gundam NT ) anime project in Gundam Ace in November 2018, and ended it in August 2025. Kadokawa published the manga's 17th and final compiled book volume in November 2025.

Ōmori previously drew one of the manga adaptations of the Mobile Suit Gundam 00 anime, which ran in Kadokawa 's Kerokero Ace magazine from 2007 to 2008. Ōmori also drew a manga of the second season, Mobile Suit Gundam 00 2nd.Season , in 2008 to 2009. Bandai Entertainment previously released both manga in English.

Ōmori began the Mobile Suit Gundam UC Bande Dessinée manga in Gundam Ace in 2010 and ended it in December 2016. Ōmori also debuted the Mobile Suit Gundam UC Bande Dessinée Episode:0 manga in Gundam Ace in in October 2017, and ended it in October 2018.

Source: Gundam Ace July issue

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