SD Gundam G Generation Eternal Game Gets 4-Panel Comedy Manga

Image via SD Gundam G Generation Eternal game's website © Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

SD Gundam G Generation Eternal

SD Gundam G Generation Eternal 4-koma

The July issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday thatwill launch a four-panel comedy manga based on(pictured right), a strategy game for iOS and Android devices, in the magazine's next issue on June 26. The manga is titled

The game launched in April 2025, and is a strategy game that features super-deformed mobile suits from various Gundam series. The game was first announced in May 2022, and it is the latest in the "G Generation" series of SD Gundam games.

Tani launched the Ral Meshi: Ramba Ral no Haitoku Gohan manga in Gundam Ace in November 2020, and ended it in March 2025. Kadokawa published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in July 2025. The manga is a gourmet manga showing Zeon ace Ramba Ral tending to the Club Eden night club while the staff are away, and eating freely without anyone bothering him.



Source: Gundam Ace July issue





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