SD Gundam G Generation Eternal Game Launches for Smartphones
posted on by Alex Mateo
Launch trailer streamed for free-to-play iOS/Android game
Bandai Namco Entertainment announced that it has launched SD Gundam G Generation Eternal, a strategy game for iOS and Android devices, on Wednesday. The game is free-to-play with optional in-app purchases. The company streamed a launch trailer:
A network test ran from January 23-28 in the U.S., Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, and the Republic of Korea.
The game features super-deformed mecha from multiple Gundam series, including:
- Mobile Suit Gundam
- Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam
- Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ
- Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory
- Mobile Suit Gundam 0080: War in the Pocket
- Mobile Suit Gundam Wing
- Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans
- Mobile Suit Gundam Seed
- Mobile Suit Gundam 00
- Turn A Gundam
- After War Gundam X
- Mobile Fighter G Gundam
- Mobile Suit Gundam Side Story: Missing Link
- Mobile Suit Gundam AGE
- Mobile Suit Gundam Side Story: At the Site of the Fallen Colony
- Mobile Suit Gundam 08th MS Team
- Gundam: Reconguista in G
The strategy tactics game features stories from Gundam series, obtainable units to level up and develop, squads, and an auto-mode.
The game was first announced in May 2022, and it is the latest in the "G Generation" series of SD Gundam games.
