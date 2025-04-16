SD Gundam G Generation Eternal Game Launches for Smartphones

Launch trailer streamed for free-to-play iOS/Android game

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced that it has launched SD Gundam G Generation Eternal , a strategy game for iOS and Android devices, on Wednesday. The game is free-to-play with optional in-app purchases. The company streamed a launch trailer:

A network test ran from January 23-28 in the U.S., Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, and the Republic of Korea.

The game features super-deformed mecha from multiple Gundam series, including:

The strategy tactics game features stories from Gundam series, obtainable units to level up and develop, squads, and an auto-mode.

The game was first announced in May 2022, and it is the latest in the "G Generation" series of SD Gundam games.

Source: Email correspondence





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.