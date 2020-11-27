Gundam Ace Magazine Unveils 3 New Gundam Manga

The January 2021 issue of Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine revealed three new manga for the Gundam franchise on Thursday. Masakazu Iwasaki 's Arasa OL Haman-sama and Kazuya Tani's Ral Meshi ~Ramba Ral no Haitoku Gohan~ both launched in the same issue, while Osamui Wakai and Satoshi Takemiya's Amuro to Boku will launch in the next issue in December.

Iwasaki's Arasa OL Haman-sama (The Thirty-ish Office Worker Haman-sama, seen right) reimagines the grave Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam antagonist Haman Karn as a modern corporate section chief at an apparel company named Neo Zeon.

Iwasaki's Kemeko Deluxe! manga inspired a television anime adaptation in 2008. Infinity Studios released his three-volume Popo Can manga in English in physical book and ebook versions.

Tani's Ral Meshi ~Ramba Ral no Haitoku Gohan~ (Ral Feasts ~Ramba Ral's Immoral Meal~) is a gourmet manga showing Zeon ace Ramba Ral tending to the Club Eden night club while the staff are away, and eating freely without anyone bothering him. Sanami Suzuki is supervising the cooking and gourmet portions of the manga, and each chapter will have an afterword by Suzuki commenting on the chapter's featured meal.