Rappa: Yankee Ninpū Chō Manga Goes on Hiatus, Changes Schedule

Series temporarily switches to triweekly schedule

Image via Amazon Japan © Akita Publishing, Eiji Hashimoto

Eiji Hashimoto announced on X (formerly Twitter ) that the Rappa: Yankee Ninpū Chō manga will enter a two-week hiatus due to his health. The publishing schedule for the series will also temporarily switch to a new chapter release every three weeks.

Hashimoto revealed he was diagnosed with sudden sensorineural hearing loss, or sudden deafness, last month due to overworking. He lost hearing in his right ear temporarily, which resulted in dizziness, vomiting, and other issues with standing. The artist is recovering currently, but is still experiencing some of these symptoms.

Hashimoto launched the series in Akita Publishing 's Shōnen Champion magazine in September 2024. Akita Publishing shipped the seventh compiled book volume on March 6 and will ship the eighth volume on June 8.

Hashimoto teased a new one-shot on X (formerly Twitter ) for his and Shinya Umemura 's Chiruran: Shinsengumi Requiem ( Chiruran: Shinsengumi Chinkon-ka ) manga on December 31.

Umemura provided the story, and Hashimoto illustrated the manga. The duo launched the series in the inaugural issue of Tokuma Shoten 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in 2010. The manga began its final arc with the 32nd volume in January 2022, and ended in April 2023.

The manga inspired a stage play adaptation that ran in April 2017.

The manga's live-action series adaptation will air on the TBS channel in spring as a special, and also stream on the U-NEXT service as a series.

Umemura and Hashimoto launched a comedy spinoff manga titled Chiruran Nibun no Ichi in Monthly Comic Zenon in May 2016. The spinoff manga received an anime series of shorts that premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series under the title Chiruran 1/2 as it aired.