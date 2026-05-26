One Piece's Luffy Dons Samurai Blue Uniform Ahead of FIFA World Cup

Luffy shows his support for Japan National Soccer Team

Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday a special cover for this year's 26th issue featuring a collaboration between One Piece and the Japanese National Soccer Team, popularly known as Samurai Blue. The illustration shows main character Monkey D. Luffy sporting the Samurai Blue uniform and carrying a soccer ball ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Luffy's iconic straw hat has also been colored blue to match the uniform:

Image via Weekly Shonen Jump Editorial Team's X/Twitter account © SHUEISHA Inc ©尾田栄一郎／集英社 ©三浦糀／集英社 ©ミヤアユム／集英社 © Japan Football Association

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take take place between June 11 and July 19 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The sporting event will see 48 national soccer teams participating in the Group stage with the top 32 teams reaching the knockout stage. The United States is set to face Paraguay on June 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Japan will face the Netherlands on June 14 at 4:00 p.m. ET at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas. The FIFA World Cup 2026 finals will then be on July 19 at 3:00 p.m. at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.