Writer Mochiko Mochida, Artist Satsuki Urushiji's 'Shiki-hime, Hajimemashita' Manga Ends

Manga about girl working as "Spring Princess" launched in 2022

Image via Amazon ©Mochiko Mochida, Satsuki Urushiji, Square Enix

Square Enix 's Manga UP! service published on May 20 the third and final part of the final chapter of writer Mochiko Mochida and artist Satsuki Urushiji 's Shiki-hime, Hajimemashita: Shōkan Sareta Sekai de Haru o Tsukasadoru Oshigoto Shimasu (I've Become a Princess of the Four Seasons: I've Been Summoned to a World and Work as the Ruler of Spring) manga.

The manga centers on Hana Tōno, a 34-year-old temporary employee, who lost her job after her contract has expired. While feeling dejected, Hana gets summoned to another world, where the seasons change by human power. Hana is offered the position of "princess" to preside over spring. As a princess, a "knight" serves her and could potentially become her husband. To return to her world, Hana strives to succeed as the "Spring Princess."

The manga is an adaptation of Mochida's original story published on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website from 2018 to 2020.

The manga launched on Manga UP! in 2022. Square Enix published the manga's third compiled book volume in October 2024.

Manga Mirai digital manga distribution service releases the first English translation of Erika Kamori 's manga adaptation of Mochida's I Want to Be Pampered by the Marquis of Ice!: Reincarnated as a Girl with a Depressing Story novel. The ongoing manga adaptation launched on TO Books ' Comic Corona (now Corona EX ) website in 2021.