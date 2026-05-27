Paneguma Launches New Manga Based on Daken's The castle of Canaan Novel

Canaan no Shiro manga adaptation launched on Tuesday

Paneguma launched a manga adaptation of Daken 's Canaan no Shiro: Bōkoku no О̄jo to Sekai no Hihō, Sore wo Meguru Saikyō Tōzoku-dan to Haken Kokka no Daikatsugeki (The castle of Canaan: A Princess of a Fallen Kingdom and the World's Hidden Treasure, the Grand Scene Between the Strongest Bandits and the Hegemonic Nation) light novel on Overlap 's Comic Gardo platform on Tuesday.

Image via Comic Gardo's X/Twitter account © OVERLAP,inc, Daken, Paneguma, Akemi Mikoto

The story is set in a world where the Aizen Empire has conquered a world previously filled with magic and sword with the might of their guns and artillery. The story follows a group of three thieves rebelling against this established order who accidentally kidnap the princess of a fallen kingdom.

Daken launched the web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō platform in May 2024. Overlap shipped the light novel with illustrations by Akemi Mikoto in July 2025.

Daken is also the author behind The Wicked Princess and Her Twelve Eyes and Who Killed the Hero? light novels.

Paneguma launched the manga adaptation of MeguriKukuru 's The Assassin Laughs at Twilight ( Ansatsusha wa Tasogare ni Warau ) on Overlap 's Comic Gardo platform in November 2023. Overlap shipped the fourth and final compiled book volume in August 2025. Titan Manga publishes the series in English.

Source: Comic Gardo