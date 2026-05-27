Dorohedoro Anime Gets 3rd Season

The staff for the second anime season based on Q Hayashida 's Dorohedoro manga announced on Wednesday that the series is getting a third season. Director Yuichiro Hayashi shared a special commemorative illustration featuring Haru singing for the sequel.

Image courtesy of TOHO © 2026 Q-HAYASHIDA・Shogakukan／Dorohedoro Season2 Project

TOHO animation also began streaming a music video featuring the second season's opening theme song "Zettai Must Danmen" by (K)NoW_NAME:

The final episode of the second season aired on Wednesday.

Image via Dorohedoro Season 2's website © 2026 林田球・小学館／『ドロヘドロ Season2』製作委員会

The second season debuted on April 1 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT) on various platforms "almost simultaneously worldwide."is streaming the second season, and it is now streaming season 1. Season 1 is available with English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and Thai dubs worldwide, and with Japanese audio with subtitles in all regions except Japan and China.is also streaming the anime. Season 2 also has an English dub

The second season was previously scheduled to debut in 2025.

Viz Media publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story in the first volume:

In a city so dismal it's known only as "the Hole," a clan of Sorcerers have been plucking people off the streets to use as guinea pigs for atrocious "experiments" in the black arts. In a dark alley, Nikaido found Caiman, a man with a reptile head and a bad case of amnesia. To undo the spell, they're hunting and killing the Sorcerers in the Hole, hoping that eventually they'll kill the right one. But when En, the head Sorcerer, gets word of a lizard-man slaughtering his people, he sends a crew of "cleaners" into the Hole, igniting a war between two worlds.

Hayashi ( Garo the Animation , Garo: Divine Flame , Kakegurui ) directed the first anime season at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Banana Fish , Mob Psycho 100 , Vinland Saga ) was in charge of the series scripts. Tomohiro Kishi ( 91 Days , Garo -Vanishing Line- ) designed the characters. (K)NoW_NAME ( Sakura Quest , Fairy gone ) composed the music.

The first anime season debuted on Netflix in Japan in January 2020 with 12 episodes. Netflix streamed the season outside Japan in May 2020.

Source: Press release