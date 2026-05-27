Dragon Quest XI S Game Gets Switch 2 Version

Switch 2 version of "Definitive Edition" launches on September 24

Square Enix announced on Wednesday, May 27, the 40th anniversary of the original Dragon Quest game, that its Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition game, an enhanced version of the Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age ( Dragon Quest XI: Sugisarishi Toki o Motomete ) game, is getting a Nintendo Switch 2 version on September 24. The company streamed a trailer:

The Switch 2 version will have optimization modes that allow players to prioritize graphics or performance.

Square Enix describes the game:

A young man, about to participate in his village's coming of age ceremony, heads off to the top of the local lookout point alongside his childhood friend. After a series of unexpected events, this intrepid adventurer learns he is the reincarnation of a legendary hero from a forgotten age.

The young hero sets forth into an unknown world on a journey to unravel the mystery of his past…but the welcome he receives is far from warm.

Upon revealing his identity to the King, the hero is branded as “The Darkspawn” and hunted by a relentless army.

Fleeing from his pursuers, the hero assembles a band of endearing adventurers who believe he is actually the Luminary reborn. He and his newfound companions embark on a quest that will take them across continents and over vast oceans as they learn of an ominous threat facing the world.

The original game shipped in Japan for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 3DS in July 2017.

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition launched for Switch in September 2019. The game launched on PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam , the Epic Games Store, and the Microsoft Store in December 2020. This marked the first time the Dragon Quest series had gotten a release on an Xbox platform. The game is also available on Xbox Game Pass. The game also got a release on Google 's Stadia platform in March 2021.