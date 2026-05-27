Square Enix Announces Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World Game

Square Enix announced in a livestream for the 40th anniversary of the Dragon Quest franchise on Wednesday a new installment in the Dragon Quest Monsters role-playing game series titled Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World . The game is "coming soon" to Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Windows. The company streamed a video that teases Bianca and Nera from the Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride game:

The game's Japanese name is Dragon Quest Monsters 4: Kareki no Kuni no Bianca・Flora (Bianca and Flora in the Withered World. Flora is Nera's original Japanese name.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince ( Dragon Quest Monsters 3 ), the most recent game in the series, launched on Switch in December 2023 and on PC via Steam , iOS, and Android in September 2024.

The first Dragon Quest Monsters game debuted in Japan in 1998 and in English in 2000 under the title Dragon Warrior Monsters . The game got a remake for Nintendo 3DS titled Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry's Wonderland 3D in Japan in May 2012. The remake got a release for smartphones in 2018 titled Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry's Wonderland SP . The port of the original game launched for Switch and smartphones in 2019 as Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry's Wonderland Retro . The original game and its remake star Terry, a character originally featured in Dragon Quest VI: Realms of Revelation .