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Square Enix Announces Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World Game
posted on by Alex Mateo
Square Enix announced in a livestream for the 40th anniversary of the Dragon Quest franchise on Wednesday a new installment in the Dragon Quest Monsters role-playing game series titled Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World. The game is "coming soon" to Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Windows. The company streamed a video that teases Bianca and Nera from the Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride game:
The game's Japanese name is Dragon Quest Monsters 4: Kareki no Kuni no Bianca・Flora (Bianca and Flora in the Withered World. Flora is Nera's original Japanese name.
Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Dragon Quest Monsters 3), the most recent game in the series, launched on Switch in December 2023 and on PC via Steam, iOS, and Android in September 2024.
The first Dragon Quest Monsters game debuted in Japan in 1998 and in English in 2000 under the title Dragon Warrior Monsters. The game got a remake for Nintendo 3DS titled Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry's Wonderland 3D in Japan in May 2012. The remake got a release for smartphones in 2018 titled Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry's Wonderland SP. The port of the original game launched for Switch and smartphones in 2019 as Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry's Wonderland Retro. The original game and its remake star Terry, a character originally featured in Dragon Quest VI: Realms of Revelation.
Sources: Dragon Quest franchise's YouTube channel, Square Enix's YouTube channel