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Mausu Promotion Breaks Contract With Voice Actor Kazuki Atsumi Following Reported Arrest Under Suspicion of Sexual Assaulting Minor
posted on by Anita Tai
Mausu Promotion talent agency broke contract over "serious breach" on May 21
Talent agency Mausu Promotion announced on May 21 that it terminated its contract with voice actor Kazuki Atsumi after a "serious breach of contract." ABEMA Times wrote on Wednesday that the Tokyo Metropolitan Police had reportedly arrested Atsumi for suspected sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in Ikebukuro.
Atsumi has voiced roles in My Dress-Up Darling and Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider.
The police reported that Atsumi met the girl two years prior at the children's home organization he worked at.
Atsumi has voiced roles in My Dress-Up Darling and Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider.
Sources: Mausu Production, Nikkan Sports, Abema Times, via Livedoor News (link 2)