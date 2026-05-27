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Sega Announces Sonic Live in Concert Global Tour
posted on by Anita Tai
Sega announced on Wednesday the Sonic Live In Concert global tour for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, which will run in the U.S. and the U.K. from September 20, 2026-February 20, 2027. The company will announce other European stops at a later date.
The concert commemorates the franchise's 35th anniversary and features performances of tracks from a variety of the games.
The full list of tour stops includes:
- September 20, 2026 – Spokane, Washington – First Interstate Center for the Arts
- September 22, 2026 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre (preview)
- September 23, 2026 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium (preview)
- September 25, 2026 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre (preview)
- September 26, 2026 – Hollywood, CA – Dolby Theatre
- September 27, 2026 – Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center
- September 29, 2026 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center - Ikeda Theater
- September 30, 2026 – London, U.K. – London Eventim Apollo
- October 1, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – Resorts World Theatre
- October 2, 2026 – Fresno, CA – Saroyan Theatre
- October 3, 2026 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic
- October 4, 2026 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
- October 6, 2026 – Denver, CO – Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
- October 8, 2026 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
- October 9, 2026 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
- October 10, 2026 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port
- October 11, 2026 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
- October 13, 2026 – Wichita, KS – Orpheum Theatre
- October 15, 2026 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater
- October 16, 2026 – Peoria, IL – Prairie Home Alliance Theater
- October 17, 2026 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theatre
- October 18, 2026 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
- October 19, 2026 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
- October 20, 2026 – Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre
- October 22, 2026 – Brandon, MS – City Hall Live
- October 23, 2026 – Huntsville, AL – VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
- October 24, 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
- October 25, 2026 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts
- October 27, 2026 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium
- October 28, 2026 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center
- October 29, 2026 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre
- October 30, 2026 – St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater
- October 31, 2026 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts - Au Rene Theater
- November 1, 2026 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
- February 17, 2027 – Glasgow, UK – Royal Concert Hall
- February 18, 2027 – Edinburgh, UK – Usher Hall
- February 19, 2027 – Manchester, UK – Bridgewater Hall
- February 20, 2027 – Birmingham, UK – Symphony Hall
Ticket sales begin for some locations on Friday.
Sega released the Sonic Racing CrossWorlds racing game on September 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The game got a release digitally for Nintendo Switch 2 on December 3. There is a Switch 2 upgrade pack for owners of the Switch version, and progress carries over. The physical Switch 2 release with the full game on the cartridge shipped on March 26.
An animation project for the game debuted last August.
Source: Press release