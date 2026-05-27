Sega Announces Sonic Live in Concert Global Tour

Tour features over 30 stops across U.S., U.K.

Sega announced on Wednesday the Sonic Live In Concert global tour for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, which will run in the U.S. and the U.K. from September 20, 2026-February 20, 2027. The company will announce other European stops at a later date.

Image via Sonic Live in Concert's official website © SEGA

The concert commemorates the franchise's 35th anniversary and features performances of tracks from a variety of the games.

The full list of tour stops includes:

September 20, 2026 – Spokane, Washington – First Interstate Center for the Arts

September 22, 2026 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre (preview)

September 23, 2026 – Portland, OR – Keller Auditorium (preview)

September 25, 2026 – San Diego, CA – San Diego Civic Theatre (preview)

September 26, 2026 – Hollywood, CA – Dolby Theatre

September 27, 2026 – Riverside, CA – Fox Performing Arts Center

September 29, 2026 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center - Ikeda Theater

September 30, 2026 – London, U.K. – London Eventim Apollo

October 1, 2026 – Las Vegas, NV – Resorts World Theatre

October 2, 2026 – Fresno, CA – Saroyan Theatre

October 3, 2026 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

October 4, 2026 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

October 6, 2026 – Denver, CO – Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

October 8, 2026 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 9, 2026 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

October 10, 2026 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

October 11, 2026 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

October 13, 2026 – Wichita, KS – Orpheum Theatre

October 15, 2026 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater

October 16, 2026 – Peoria, IL – Prairie Home Alliance Theater

October 17, 2026 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theatre

October 18, 2026 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

October 19, 2026 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

October 20, 2026 – Mobile, AL – Saenger Theatre

October 22, 2026 – Brandon, MS – City Hall Live

October 23, 2026 – Huntsville, AL – VBC Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

October 24, 2026 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

October 25, 2026 – Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts

October 27, 2026 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

October 28, 2026 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston Performing Arts Center

October 29, 2026 – Jacksonville, FL – Florida Theatre

October 30, 2026 – St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center for the Arts - Mahaffey Theater

October 31, 2026 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts - Au Rene Theater

November 1, 2026 – Orlando, FL – Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

February 17, 2027 – Glasgow, UK – Royal Concert Hall

February 18, 2027 – Edinburgh, UK – Usher Hall

February 19, 2027 – Manchester, UK – Bridgewater Hall

February 20, 2027 – Birmingham, UK – Symphony Hall

Ticket sales begin for some locations on Friday.

Sega released the Sonic Racing CrossWorlds racing game on September 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The game got a release digitally for Nintendo Switch 2 on December 3. There is a Switch 2 upgrade pack for owners of the Switch version, and progress carries over. The physical Switch 2 release with the full game on the cartridge shipped on March 26.

An animation project for the game debuted last August.

Source: Press release