Steins;Gate Re:Boot Game Launches in West on Switch 2, Switch, PS5 on October 29

Spike Chunsoft announced on Wednesday it will release MAGES. ' Steins;Gate Re:Boot game for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 5 in North America and Europe on October 29. The game will be available digitally on Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam in North America and Europe on August 20.

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Physical versions of the game will be available including a standard edition and a Steelbook edition. The Steelbook edition features a new cover art by character designer huke , as well as a sticker as a first-print-run bonus.

The game will launch in Japan on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on August 20. The release is listed as being available with text in Japanese, English, and Traditional and Simplified Chinese, with audio in Japanese only.

The game will use M2 's E-Mote animation system for 2D illustrations, which has also been used in a number of other visual novels. The middleware allows the developers to add detailed expressions to the character sprites.

Steins;Gate Re:Boot was originally announced for release in 2025, but was delayed to 2026.

The game's characters have been revamped with redesigned clothing and accessories by character designer huke . The game's background graphics depict the Akihabara scene of 2010, and locations not featured in the original game have been added. The game's event stills were drawn under the supervision of huke . Scenes not featured in the original game have been added.

The game's 15th anniversary movie began streaming in October 2024, and it stated, " Steins;Gate will continue."

The Steins;Gate game shipped in 2009 as the second Science Adventure Series project from MAGES. (then known as 5pb. ) and inspired a television anime in 2011. The game also inspired the Steins;Gate – The Movie – Load Region of Déjà Vu sequel film in 2013 and the alternate retelling anime Steins;Gate 0 in 2018. The franchise includes several sequel and spinoff games, and manga adaptations.

A Hollywood live-action television adaptation of the game was announced in 2020.

MAGES. also announced in 2020 that was developing a Steins;Gate 0 Elite game.

Source: Press release