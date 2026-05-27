Trapped as the Villain in My Favorite Dating SIM Manga Ends

Manga launched in April 2025

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global

Square Enix 's Manga UP! service published on Wednesday the eighth and final part of the final chapter of writer Kennoji and artist Yūma Yun 's Trapped as the Villain in My Favorite Dating SIM: But I Know How to Win Over All the Heroines! ( Yari Konda Renai Game no Akuyaku ni Tensei Shita node, Gensaku Chishiki de Heroine o Kōryaku Shimasu ) manga.

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

Yuto Hatano has replayed his favorite dating sim, After School Flare Star, more times than he can count. Surely, his real school life would be way more fun if it were more like that game...but after the thought casually enters his mind one night, he wakes up inside Flare Star's world—not as the protagonist Shun Ogasawara, but as the villain, Kanji Aku! With every heroine's affection starting at rock bottom, his dream of romancing them all is already in shambles. Worse yet, one wrong choice means instant death. Armed with his expert game knowledge but hindered by his low stats and the heroines' lower affection scores, Kanji must survive the game's deadly routes to win over the girls and return to the real world!

Kennoji ( Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist ) and Yun launched the manga on Manga UP! in April 2025. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume in July 2025, and the second volume on January 7.