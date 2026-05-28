Holostars Announces Departure of Several VTubers

Hanasaki Miyabi, Kishido Temma, Arurandeisu, Minase Rio host their final streams in June 8-25

https://x.com/holostarstv/ © COVER

Popular VTuber talent agency COVER Corp. announced on Tuesday that several of its members will end their streaming activities under the Holostars brand. Hanasaki Miyabi, Kishido Temma, Rikka, Arurandeisu, Minase Rio, and Kageyama Shien will host their final streams on June 8, June 8, June 9, June 10, June 25, and July 10 respectively. VTubers Kanade Isuru, Astel Leda, Yukoku Roberu, Aragami Oga, Yatogami Fuma, and Utsugi Uyu will continue streaming as part of Holostars.

The PolaPoriPosuPo band project added in a followup post that Rikka and Kageyama Shien will continue as part of PolaPoriPosuPo.

Holostars' announcement follows its April 3 statement regarding operational structure changes within the company.