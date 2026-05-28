The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Drops to #2 in Japan in 5th Weekend

Image via Nintendo of America's website © 2026 Nintendo and Universal Studios

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — Nintendo , Illumination , and Universal Pictures ' sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie — dropped back from #1 to #2 in its fifth weekend. The film sold 203,000 tickets and earned 276,962,830 yen (about US$1.73 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 4.94 million tickets and earned a cumulative total of 6,819,837,230 yen (about US$42.74 million).

The film opened at #1 at the Japanese box office. The film sold 1.121 million tickets and earned 1,601,093,600 yen (about US$9.96 million) in its first three days.

The film opened in the United States and the United Kingdom on April 1, in other select territories on April 3, and in Japan on April 24.

Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Nintendo representative director and fellow Shigeru Miyamoto again produced Illumination and Universal Pictures ' new film. Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and screenwriter Matthew Fogel returned from the previous film for the new project. Brian Tyler returned to compose the soundtrack.

Image via Detective Conan movies' X/Twitter account © 2026 青山剛昌／名探偵コナン製作委員会

Detective Conan: Highway no Datenshi ( Detective Conan : Fallen Angel of the Highway ), the Detective Conan franchise 's 29th film, dropped from #3 to #4 in its seventh weekend. The film sold 189,000 tickets and earned 277,492,600 yen (about US$1.73 million) from Friday to Sunday, and has sold a total of 8.40 million tickets to earn a cumulative total of 12,404,866,900 yen (about US$77.74 million).

The film is now the fourth consecutive film in the franchise to earn more than 10 billion yen, beginning with 2023's Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine film.

The film sold 2,318,009 tickets and earned 3,502,137,800 yen (about US$21.9 million) in its first three days, making a new opening-weekend record for the franchise , and debuting at #1 at the Japanese box office.

The new film centers on the character Chihaya Hagiwara, member of the Kanagawa Prefectural Police and the leader of its motorcycle division. Miyuki Sawashiro now voices the character, replacing the late Atsuko Tanaka . The movie also features Kanagawa inspector Jugo Yokomizo, teenage detective Masumi Sera, Chihaya's late younger brother Kenji Hagiwara, and Kenji's Police Academy classmate Jinpei Matsuda.

The live-action film of Yuuto Suzuki 's Sakamoto Days manga stayed at #5 in its fourth weekend. The film earned 115,246,500 yen (about US$722,200) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 2,403,602,400 yen (about US$15.06 million).

The film ranked at #4 in its opening weekend. The film sold 346,000 tickets and earned 478 million yen (about US$3.05 million) in its first three days. In its first eight days in the Japanese box office, which spanned the entirety of the Golden Week holidays, the film sold 1.14 million tickets and earned 1.5 billion yen (about US$9.58 million).

The film opened in Japan on April 29. The film is also screening in the panoramic ScreenX format in 27 theaters all over Japan.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are publishing the manga in English digitally.

Snow Man member Ren Meguro stars as Tarō Sakamoto, and Fumiya Takahashi plays Shin Asakura. Aya Ueto plays Tarō Sakamoto's wife Aoi Sakamoto, while Miyu Yoshimoto plays Tarō Sakamoto's daughter Hana Sakamoto. Other cast members include Mayū Yokota as Lu Shaotang, Junki Tozuka as Heisuke Mashimo, Akihisa Shiono as Kashima, and Keisuke Watanabe as Natsuki Seiba. Takumi Kitamura , Yūsei Yagi , and Meru Nukumi play Order assassins Nagumo, Shishiba, and Osaragi, respectively.

Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama , Under Ninja ) directed and wrote the script for the film. Keiya Tabuchi ( Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , live-action Attack on Titan , Kamen Rider Amazons ) directed the action. CREDEUS is producing the film with Avex Pictures .

The live-action film of Mitsuhiro Mizuno and Akira Ōtani 's Shōjiki Fudōsan (The Honest Realtor) manga dropped from #4 to #6 in its second weekend. The film earned 99,333,340 yen (about US$622,500) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 397,301,260 yen (about US$2.48 million)

The film ranked at #4 in its opening weekend, and earned 179,443,360 yen (about US$1.13 million) in its first three days.

The film opened in Japan on May 15.

The first season of the live-action TV series adaptation launched in 2022, with a special episode in 2023, and the second season aired in 2024.

Mizuno and Ōtani debuted the series based on a concept by Takeshi Natsuhara in Shogakukan 's Big Comic magazine in 2017. Shogakukan shipped the 24th compiled book volume on May 8.

The "File 1" film for the Patlabor EZY anime project dropped off the top 10 in its second weekend. The Mahōka Kōkō no Rettōsei: Yotsuba Keishō-hen ( T he Irregular at Magic High School THE MOVIE - Yotsuba Succession Arc - ) anime film also dropped off the top 10 in its third weekend.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), comScore via KOFIC