Astra Awards Nominate Witch Hat Atelier, Dandelion, Sakamoto Days, JoJo Part 7, MAO, Rooster Fighter for Best Anime

Image via Witch Hat Atelier anime's website © 白浜鴎／講談社／「とんがり帽子のアトリエ」製作委員会

The film critics in the Hollywood Creative Alliance (formerly the Hollywood Critics Association) announced their nominees for the 2026 Astra TV Awards on Wednesday. The nominees for Best Anime Series include:

Anjali Kunapaneni and Patrick Seitz are both nominated for Best Lead Voice Over Performance in a Series for their English dub work, with Kunapaneni nominated for her role as Coco in Witch Hat Atelier , and Seitz nominated for his role as Keiji in Rooster Fighter .

Joshua Waters is also nominated for Best Supporting Voice Over Performance in a Series for his role as Qifrey in Witch Hat Atelier .

The awards ceremony will take place on August 15 in Los Angeles.

The HCA hosts four sets of awards: the Astra Creative Arts Awards, the Astra Film Awards, the Astra Podcast Awards, and the Astra TV Awards. The organization is composed of critics, journalists, actors, producers, podcasters, publicists, writers, and "other creatives across the entertainment landscape."

The first Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle anime film won the "Animation is Cinema" honorary award at the 9th Annual Astra Film Awards in January.

The Dragon Ball Daima anime won Best Anime Series, and Aleks Le won Best Lead Voice-Over Performance for his role as Sung Jinwoo in the Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- anime at the 2025 Astra TV Awards.

Sources: The Astra Awards X/Twitter account (link 2, link 3) and website