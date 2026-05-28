Kei Takano's Dōtei Dakedo Akuyaku Kizoku ni Tensei Shita no de Harem o Tsukuru Isekai Story Gets Manga

pastime774 launches manga on June 26

The July issue of Ichijinsha 's Comic Rex magazine revealed on Wednesday that pastime774 will launch a manga adaptation of Kei Takano 's Dōtei Dakedo Akuyaku Kizoku ni Tensei Shita no de Harem o Tsukuru... Hazu Datta no ni Nazeka Sekai o Sukuu Seijin ni Nattemashita (Namida) (I'm a Virgin that Reincarnated as an Evil Aristocrat, So I'm Making a Harem... Or At Least I Was, Until I Somehow Became a Saint Who Saves the World (Cry)) story. The manga will launch in the magazine's next issue on June 26.

The isekai story centers on a man who dies a virgin, but reincarnates as Glaive, a nobleman character in a certain erotic visual novel that the man played in his previous life. Though he plans to make the best of his new life as Glaive, he knows that the character will meet his pre-determined end in a few years, so he is determined to make plans to avoid that fate and make his harem.

Takano serialized the original story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website from May to June 2024.

Takano serialized the original I Like Villains, so I Reincarnated as One ( Akuyakuzuki no Ore, Oshi Chara ni Tensei ) story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website from June 2022 to May 2024. Kadokawa released the first volume of the print version of the story in November 2023 with illustrations by kodamazon , and the fourth volume shipped in September 2025. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the light novel series, and it released the second novel volume digitally on May 7. Naoharu launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker service in August 2025.

Source: Comic Rex July issue and X/Twitter account

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