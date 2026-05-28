Gachiakuta Stage Play Cancels Performances After Rudo Actor Gets Injured

Actor Hikaru Imamaki injured his leg during Tuesday's performance; Ryota Kamiya replaces Imamaki for rest of play's run

The official website for the stage play adaptation of Kei Urana 's Gachiakuta manga announced on Wednesday that it canceled the Wednesday and Thursday performances, after lead actor Hikaru Imamaki, who portrays Rudo, injured his leg during the play's Tuesday evening performance.

Imamaki's injury was immediately examined and he was diagnosed with a torn meniscus (a common knee injury, mostly seen among athletes, caused by sudden twisting movements while the foot is planted and knee is bent). After discussions with the parties involved including Imamaki, his agency, and the production committee , it has been decided that Imamaki will withdraw from the remaining performances of the Gachiakuta stage play from May 29 onward, to focus on his treatment.

Accordingly, the stage play's staff announced that actor Ryota Kamiya will replace Imamaki to play the role of Rudo, and performances will resume on Friday from the afternoon performance.

The stage play is scheduled to run at that Stellar Ball in Tokyo from May 22-31, and it will run at the Rohm Theater in Kyoto from June 5-7.

Other stage play cast members include:

Yuta Tachibana as Enjin

Yū Fukuzawa as Zanka

as Zanka Sena as Riyo

Dai Isono as Corvus

Saho Aono as Semiu

as Semiu Masamichi Satōnaka as Tamsy

Shō Arai as Delmon

Takeshi Terayama as Gris

as Gris Yui Yoko as Amo

Cocoa Nanase as Remlin

Ryosei Tanaka as Jabber

Go Ueki is directing the show, and Watashiomu is writing the script. KEN THE 390 is directing the music, and Yoshizumi and Mush Tanaka are writing the music.

Urana launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2022. Hideyoshi Ando is credited for graffiti design. Kodansha will publish the manga's 19th compiled book volume on July 16. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.

The anime debuted in Japan in July 2025 on CBC , TBS , and 26 other channels. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in the following territories: North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS (excluding Russia and Belarus), and the Indian subcontinent. Crunchyroll is also streaming an English dub for the series.

The anime series is getting a second season.