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Kindergarten Wars Anime Casts Tetsu Inada
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The staff for the television anime of Yū Chiba's Kindergarten WARS (Yōchien Wars) manga revealed on Thursday a new cast member. Tetsu Inada will voice the character Gordon, Black Kindergarten's vice-principal and school nurse.The anime will debut in spring 2027.
The anime stars:
- Atsumi Tanezaki as Rita
- Kentarō Kumagai as Doug
- Hitomi Ohwada as Hana
- Satoshi Hino as Luke
- Mariya Ise as Silvia
- Romi Park as Erina
Shinsuke Gomi (episode director for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Secrets of the Silent Witch) is directing the anime at Sunrise and Felix Film, and Junko Yamanaka (Kamisama Kiss, Servamp) is designing the characters.
Shueisha's MANGA Plus website publishes the Kindergarten WARS manga digitally. Yen Press published the manga's fourth volume physically on April 28.
Yen Press describes the story:
Rita is Convict 999, a former legendary assassin who now works at a kindergarten for the children of world leaders. Her job is to protect the schoolchildren from the clutches of would-be assassins sent after them! But even with her overwhelming strength, Rita has a weakness—she's head-over-heels for good-looking men!
Chiba launched the manga on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app and website in September 2022. Shueisha published the manga's 17th compiled book volume on April 3. The manga entered its final arc in March 2025, and has over 2 million copies in circulation.
Chiba launched the Yōchien Wars -LUKE- (Kindergarten WARS -LUKE-) spinoff manga in November 2024. The spinoff manga is a 180-page story about the character Luke.
Source: Kindergarten WARS anime's X/Twitter account via Ota-Suke