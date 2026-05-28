Kindergarten Wars Anime Casts Tetsu Inada

Inada to voice Gordon in series debuting next year

The staff for the television anime of Yū Chiba 's Kindergarten WARS ( Yōchien Wars ) manga revealed on Thursday a new cast member. Tetsu Inada will voice the character Gordon, Black Kindergarten's vice-principal and school nurse.

Image via Kindergarten WARS anime's X/Twitter account ©千葉侑生／集英社・幼稚園 WARS 製作委員会

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks ©千葉侑生／集英社・幼稚園 WARS 製作委員会

The anime will debut in spring 2027.

The anime stars:

Shinsuke Gomi (episode director for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , Secrets of the Silent Witch ) is directing the anime at Sunrise and Felix Film , and Junko Yamanaka ( Kamisama Kiss , Servamp ) is designing the characters.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website publishes the Kindergarten WARS manga digitally. Yen Press published the manga's fourth volume physically on April 28.

Yen Press describes the story:

Rita is Convict 999, a former legendary assassin who now works at a kindergarten for the children of world leaders. Her job is to protect the schoolchildren from the clutches of would-be assassins sent after them! But even with her overwhelming strength, Rita has a weakness—she's head-over-heels for good-looking men!

Chiba launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app and website in September 2022. Shueisha published the manga's 17th compiled book volume on April 3. The manga entered its final arc in March 2025, and has over 2 million copies in circulation.

Chiba launched the Yōchien Wars -LUKE- ( Kindergarten WARS -LUKE- ) spinoff manga in November 2024. The spinoff manga is a 180-page story about the character Luke.