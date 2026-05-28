Immersive Pokémon Trainer Experience to Launch in Europe in Spring 2027

Mitsui Fudosan collaborates with Canadian studio Moment Factory to develop immersive experience

Image via The Pokémon Company International website © 2026 Pokémon. TM, ® Nintendo.

Real estate firm Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. announced on Tuesday that it will collaborate with Canadian multimedia studio Moment Factory and The Pokémon Company International to develop location-based entertainment and immersive entertainment based on the Pokémon franchise . The immersive experience, which is aimed to give fans the experience of being a Pokémon trainer, is planned to open in Europe in spring 2027, and will tour various locations.

The newest anime in the franchise , Pokémon: Horizons , premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a one-hour first-episode special. The show's new "Wonder Voyage" arc premiered on May 22. The Pokémon Company had originally announced that the anime would debut on Netflix in the U.S. in February 2024, but the series debuted instead in March 2024.

The Pokémon Scarlet/Violet games launched on Nintendo Switch worldwide in November 2022. Pokémon Legends Z-A launched for Switch and Switch 2 last October.

Source: Mitsui Fudosan, Globe Newswire via Hachima Kikō