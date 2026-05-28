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Scriptwriter Hiroyuki Kawasaki Dies
posted on by Alex Mateo
Kawasaki wrote scripts for Blade of the Immortal, Silent Möbius, Sakura Wars, more anime
Screenwriter Takao Koyama posted on X/Twitter on Thursday that scriptwriter Hiroyuki Kawasaki had died on January 23. He was 60.
Kawasaki was born on November 17, 1965.
Kawasaki had written scripts for numerous anime, including Blade of the Immortal, Ryoko's Case File, Silent Möbius, After War Gundam X, and Sakura Wars.
Source: Takao Koyama's X/Twitter account via DenFamiNicoGamer