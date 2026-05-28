Scriptwriter Hiroyuki Kawasaki Dies

A new concert tour centered around the music of NieR:Automata is coming soon, and ANN has some tickets to give away!

― NieR:Automata was met with near universal praise when it released back in 2017, lauded for its writing, iconic characters, and of course, its exceptional music. With 10 million copies sold, and the game's 10th anniversary on the horizon, creator Yoko Taro and his team have been cele...