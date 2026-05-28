NieR: Orchestra Concert Ticket Giveaway!

NieR:Automata was met with near universal praise when it released back in 2017, lauded for its writing, iconic characters, and of course, its exceptional music. With 10 million copies sold, and the game's 10th anniversary on the horizon, creator Yokō Tarō and his team have been celebrating, and leaving cryptic messages for fans.

But there's nothing cryptic about today's giveaway!

AWR Music Productions, SQUARE ENIX , and Innovation Arts & Entertainment are proud to present a brand new official symphonic concert tour, the NieR:Orchestra Concert 12026 [ YoRHa ] tour, and Anime News Network has TWO PAIRS of tickets to giveaway to our readers!

Conducted by Eric Roth, NieR:Orchestra Concert 12026 [ YoRHa ] will feature an immersive performance which brings together the power of a full orchestra and chorus, the intensity of original NieR vocalists J'Nique Nicole and Emi Evans, stunning visuals on a giant screen, and a new narrated story, inviting concertgoers into an expanded musical world of the NieR series.

The concert features recorded recitations by Yui Ishikawa (No.2), Reina Tanaka (No.4), Mio Hanana (No.21), and Chihira Mochida (No.16), presenting episodes related to the “Pearl Harbor Descent Operation,” the prequel story to NieR:Automata . The story unfolds, richly integrated with the music.

Director Yokō Tarō and composer Keiichi Okabe will be in attendance at the Seattle performance, providing a rare opportunity to celebrate the music and artistry of NieR alongside its creators.

Tour dates included in this giveaway:

Seattle - August 7th

Atlanta - November 7th

Denver - November 14th

Boston - December 12th

Houston - December 19th

Washington, DC - February 6th (2027)

San Jose - March 6th (2027)

Follow our friends at Innovation Arts & Entertainment to stay up to date on this tour and other events!

And without further ado, let's get to the giveaway entry for your chance to win a pair of tickets to one of these amazing shows! Our friends at Innovation Arts & Entertainment will coordinate with our winners to get you tickets to a show near you (or that happens to fit in with your travel plans). And please note that while this tour does have a few other dates (including in Europe), this giveaway is just for the shows listed above. So double check that one of those cities works for you!

Name:

E-mail address:

Double-check your entry and then:

*Entries close on June 4th at 11:59pm EDT, so don't delay! Enter today!*

For tickets and more information about NieR:Orchestra Concert 12026 [ YoRHa ], visit https://www.nierconcert.com/tour