Takeshobo to Release Melt in Your Color, My Father's Lover, More Manga Digitally in English

Publisher Takeshobo announced on Thursday that it will launch the following manga in English:

Image courtesy of Takeshobo © hitomi / TAKESHOBO

Melt in Your Color

Title:Creator: hitomiRelease Date: May 29Summary: Hojo, a motorcycle courier, picks up a delivery order and goes to an apartment, where he meets Aranami, a popular novelist. Hojo happens to witness Aranami's male partner, and realizes that Aranami is gay...

Image courtesy of Takeshobo © Chil Shiomi / TAKESHOBO

My Father's Lover

Title:Creator: Chil ShiomiRelease date: June 5Summary: High schooler Haruki lives with his novelist father and Junpei, a housekeeper he treats like a big brother. Their three-person household is peaceful on the surface, but Junpei and Haruki's father are hiding a secret relationship...

Cover not final Image courtesy of Takeshobo © Tamaji Ura / TAKESHOBO

Don't Stop Even If I Say So

Title:Creator: Tamaji UraRelease date: June 2026 (volumes 1-2)Summary: 'Just once, I want to know what it's like to be held by a man.' Soma, an office worker, has kept this secret desire buried deep inside. He finds himself drawn to his charming neighbor, Yoshitaka...

Takeshobo will release the manga in English digitally on the following platforms: Renta! , MangaPlaza , Coolmic , BookWalker , and Rakuten Kobo.

Source: Press release