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Takeshobo to Release Melt in Your Color, My Father's Lover, More Manga Digitally in English
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Takeshobo also releases Tamaji Ura's Don't Stop Even If I Say So
Publisher Takeshobo announced on Thursday that it will launch the following manga in English:Title: Melt in Your Color
Creator: hitomi
Release Date: May 29
Summary: Hojo, a motorcycle courier, picks up a delivery order and goes to an apartment, where he meets Aranami, a popular novelist. Hojo happens to witness Aranami's male partner, and realizes that Aranami is gay...
Title: My Father's Lover
Creator: Chil Shiomi
Release date: June 5
Summary: High schooler Haruki lives with his novelist father and Junpei, a housekeeper he treats like a big brother. Their three-person household is peaceful on the surface, but Junpei and Haruki's father are hiding a secret relationship...
Title: Don't Stop Even If I Say So
Creator: Tamaji Ura
Release date: June 2026 (volumes 1-2)
Summary: 'Just once, I want to know what it's like to be held by a man.' Soma, an office worker, has kept this secret desire buried deep inside. He finds himself drawn to his charming neighbor, Yoshitaka...
Takeshobo will release the manga in English digitally on the following platforms: Renta!, MangaPlaza, Coolmic, BookWalker, and Rakuten Kobo.
Source: Press release