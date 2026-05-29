Deadline: Hotaru's Way Gets U.S. Live-Action Series from Unapologetic Projects

Image via Amazon © Satoru Hiura

Hotaru's Way

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Friday that Unapologetic Projects is working on a U.S. live-action series adaptation of's) manga.

Deadline wrote a summary:

Hotaru is a polished executive assistant who spends her days in red bottoms and blazers and her nights in dirty sweats, eating takeout and binging reality TV in the apartment she sublets from her former boss, per the logline. She's carefully kept her messy home life separate from work, until her boss unexpectedly moves back in, forcing her to reevaluate what she really wants from her career, love and adulthood.

Angela Nissel ( Scrubs ) and Sasha Leigh Henry ( Workin' Moms ) are writing the story. Unapologetic Projects' Head of Television Paige Hooper, Motoko Kimura, and Kate Kugler are producing.

Kodansha USA Publishing published the original manga. The company describes the story:

"I'd rather nap at home than fall in love." Hotaru's Way , a love story about himono woman Hotaru Amemiya, has been collected into a volume! This himono woman is bewildered when she falls in love for the first time in a long time with younger man Makoto....how will this himono woman romance play out?!

Hiura's manga ran in Kiss magazine from 2004 to 2009 and spanned 15 total collected volumes. Hiura launched the Hotaru no Hikari SP sequel manga in January 2014, and ended it in May 2017. Hiura launched yet another sequel manga series titled Hotaru no Hikari BABY in October 2017, and ended it in April 2021. The manga's sixth and final compiled book volume shipped in July 2021.

The original Hotaru's Way manga has inspired two live-action television series as well as a live-action film that opened in 2012.

Source: Deadline (Peter White)