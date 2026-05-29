News
Code Geass Franchise Gets New Smartphone Game This Year
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Game developer JORO announced on Friday it is developing the Code Geass Knightmare Survivor game for iOS and Android, slated for release this year. Pre-registration is available now.
【#コードギアス 新作ゲーム始動‼】— 【公式】コードギアス ナイトメア・サバイバー (@geass_survivor) May 29, 2026
スマホ向け新作サバイバーアクション
『コードギアス ナイトメア・サバイバー』2026年、配信決定！
本日より事前登録の受付を開始いたしました。
――終わらない戦場を 駆け抜け、抗え。
▼公式HPはこちらhttps://t.co/kgoRYJ0Wqi#ギアサバ #geassp pic.twitter.com/RswDGofc70
The "survivor action" game will be free to play, with optional in-game purchases.
In the game, players will be able to train and strengthen their battle formations using characters and Knightmare Frames from the franchise to take on a large amount of enemies on screen.
The Code Geass franchise is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with several projects, including a new anime titled Code Geass Hoshi Oi no Aspal (Code Geass: Aspal the Star Chaser), a new musical stage play, and an exhibition, among other projects.
Sources: Code Geass Knightmare Survivor game's website, Gamer