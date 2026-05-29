Code Geass Franchise Gets New Smartphone Game This Year

Game developer JORO announced on Friday it is developing the Code Geass Knightmare Survivor game for iOS and Android, slated for release this year. Pre-registration is available now.

Image via Code Geass Knightmare Survivor game's X/Twitter account ©SUNRISE／PROJECT L-GEASS Character Design ©2006-2017 CLAMP・ST ©SUNRISE／PROJECT G-GEASS Character Design ©2006-2021 CLAMP・ST

The "survivor action" game will be free to play, with optional in-game purchases.

In the game, players will be able to train and strengthen their battle formations using characters and Knightmare Frames from the franchise to take on a large amount of enemies on screen.

The Code Geass franchise is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with several projects, including a new anime titled Code Geass Hoshi Oi no Aspal (Code Geass: Aspal the Star Chaser), a new musical stage play, and an exhibition, among other projects.