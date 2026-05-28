'Tonight, I Have a Date with a Serial Killer' Manga Gets Live-Action Series

Super Eight's You Yokoyama, Nagisa Sekimizu star in July 1 suspense story about unlikely duo

Fuji TV announced on Friday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Kon Iguchi and Yūji Nakamura 's Tonight, I Have a Date with a Serial Killer ( Konya mo Serial Killer to Machiawase ) manga. The television series will premiere in the "Suidora Eleven" programming block on Kansai TV and other Fuji TV affiliated channels on July 1 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT).

Super Eight idol group member You Yokoyama (live-action Eight Ranger, Kasane , right in image above) plays police detective Shiro Isogai, while Nagisa Sekimizu (live-action Machida-kun no Sekai , Kaiji : Final Game, left) plays Kuroi Hinata.

Hidetaka Sakamoto, Hiroki Inoue, and Toshimitsu Iizuka are directing the series, with scripts by Norikatsu Kodama and Kōta Edatsune. Licaxxx is composing the music.

Image via Amazon © Kon Iguchi, Yūji Nakamura, Kodansha, Seven Seas

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Murder is on the rise, and the bodies keep piling up. For police officer Isogai Shiro, solving these killing sprees is his sole purpose. He'll stop at nothing to find these deranged murderers and has thrown himself entirely into the investigation. So when a mysterious informant begins tipping off the police about serial killers before they strike again, Isogai sees a chance at a breakthrough. But the source isn't at all what he expected: a young woman named Hinata Kuroi who seems to have a “sixth sense” that helps her find killers. Together, this unlikely duo dives into the city's darkest corners, hunting monsters in human skin. Because for Isogai, this is more than justice—it's personal.

Iguchi and Nakamura launched the manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in June 2024. Kodansha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on March 6. Seven Seas Entertainment released the first volume in English on March 17, and will release the second volume on August 18.

Sources: Suidora Eleven X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie