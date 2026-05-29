The Shy Snow Woman and the Cursed Ring Adult Dōjin Manga Gets TV Anime

Claimed to be the 1st adultmanga to get TV anime directly without having separate commercial version

Artist Puuzaki Puuna (also known as Puu no Puupuupuu or Zeroshiki Kōichi) announced on Friday that their adult dōjin manga The Shy Snow Woman and the Cursed Ring ( Hitozukiai ga Nigate na Mibōjin no Yuki Onna-san to Noroi no Yubiwa ) is inspiring a television anime adaptation. Puuzaki Puuna claims in the announcement that this will be the first time an adult dōjin manga will be adapted directly into a TV anime without first having a separate commercial version (though there are numerous anime adaptations of adult dōjin manga into long-running adult anime, but they are all OVAs).

Puuzaki Puuna drew the below illustration to celebrate the anime's announcement. Puuna also drew a second illustration, though it cannot be embedded due to post restrictions (both images are safe for work). The link to the second image can be found here.

Puuzaki Puuna revealed in a comment that the television anime will have an original story different from the original manga.

The manga so far has two all-color volumes. Irodori Comics released both (Warning: Links are NSFW) volumes of the manga in English.

The manga centers on a landlord who find a ring that can control creatures such as yōkai, and he uses it on a snow woman living in one of the apartments.

Sources: The Shy Snow Woman and the Cursed Ring anime's X/Twitter account, Puuzaki Puuna's X/Twitter account, Oricon