Victoria of Many Faces Anime Reveals 8 More Cast Members

The staff for the television anime of writer Syuu and illustrator Nanna Fujimi 's Victoria of Many Faces ( Tefuda ga Ōme no Victoria ) light novel series revealed eight more cast members on Friday.

The new cast members include:

Kenji Nojima as Lancome

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©守雨/MFブックス/手札が多めのビクトリア製作委員会

Daisuke Ono as Edward Asher

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Saeko Akiho as Yolana Haynes

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©守雨/MFブックス/手札が多めのビクトリア製作委員会

Hiroshi Yanaka as Bernard Fitcher

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©守雨/MFブックス/手札が多めのビクトリア製作委員会

Makoto Furukawa as Zaharo

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Kenshō Ono as Cedric Ashbury

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©守雨/MFブックス/手札が多めのビクトリア製作委員会

Ryōta Ōsaka as Conrad Ashbury

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Megumi Han as Clark Anderson

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Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©守雨/MFブックス/手札が多めのビクトリア製作委員会

The anime will premiere in July onand its affiliates.

The anime stars:

Nobukage Kimura ( Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 , episode director for tsuritama , Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN . Naohiro Fukushima ( I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level 2 , #COMPASS2.0 ANIMATION PROJECT ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Mina Ōsawa ( Given franchise) is designing the characters for animation. Frontier Works is credited for the original work planning.

Three-piece band KI_EN performs the ending theme song "En no Tsuki"

Additional staff includes:

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English and it describes the story:

In an age when spies act behind the scenes in every land, Chloe spends her days successfully carrying out even the most difficult missions due to her unparalleled disguise skills and martial arts abilities. After the betrayal of her boss, she suddenly disappears—as Chloe plans to redo her life as the ordinary citizen Victoria in the neighboring kingdom of Ashberry, striving for a “normal” life. However, Victoria's peaceful life is abruptly cut short as she begins to get involved with many people. In this new land, her experiences and abilities from her days as a spy come in far more useful than she ever expected! On the other hand, the second prince--and others--take an interest in Victoria's strength, and the shadows close in on the woman with many faces…!

Syuu launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in December 2021 and the latest update was in February 2022. Kadokawa published the third novel volume in print in January 2024.

Komo Ushino is drawing a manga adaptation, which launched on Kadokawa 's Flos Comic website in December 2022. The manga's sixth compiled book volume shipped on February 16. Yen Press is also publishing the manga adaptation in English.

Source: Press release





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