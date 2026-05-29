Recommendation from Mr. Iwamoto Anime Reveals More Cast, Theme Song Artists, July 4 Debut

The staff for the television anime of Hiroshi Shiibashi 's Iwamoto-senpai no Suisen ( Recommendation from Mr. Iwamoto ) manga revealed on Friday the theme song artists, additional cast members, and July 4 debut. THE JET BOY BANGERZ will perform the opening theme song "Budding," and WOLF HOWL HARMONY will perform the ending theme song "Koko ni Iru" (I Am Here).

The newly announced cast includes:

Gen Sato as Ryū Sazame

Image courtesy of Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures Inc © 椎橋寛/集英社・「岩元先輩ノ推薦」製作委員会

Shinnosuke Tokudome as Mizuhi Awadama

Image courtesy of Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures Inc © 椎橋寛/集英社・「岩元先輩ノ推薦」製作委員会

The anime will debut on Tokyo MX on July 4 at 10:30 p.m. and then on Sun TV at 11:00 p.m.

Image courtesy of Hakuhodo DY Music & Pictures Inc ©椎橋寛/集英社・「岩元先輩ノ推薦」製作委員会

The anime stars:

Toshifumi Kawase ( Tenjho Tenge , Shion no Oh , Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN . Keiichirō Ōchi ( The Quintessential Quintuplets , Girlfriend, Girlfriend ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Atsuko Nakajima ( Hakuoki: Demon of the Fleeting Blossom , Komi Can't Communicate ) is the character designer. Takuya Hiramitsu ( The Prince of Tennis , Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's ) is the sound director, and Yoshiaki Dewa ( Hell's Paradise , Call of the Night ) and Tōru Ishitsuka ( Gekijōban Ansatsu Kyōshitsu Minna no Jikan , Fate/Grand Order: First Order ) are composing the music.

The manga takes place in the 1910s, and centers on Kodō Iwamoto, a third-year student at Seihō Middle School, which is directly controlled by the military and is dedicated to the collection and research of supernatural phenomena to harness that power for military use. Under orders from the military, Kodō travels around the country to investigate supernatural phenomena. In one town where it is rumored that "black snow" falls, he meets a boy who thinks his mysterious powers are an illness. Kodō shows the boy how to use his powers, and offers him a letter of recommendation to Seihō Middle School. As he travels to other areas, Kodō encounters many other mysterious events.

Shiibashi launched the manga in Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine in February 2021, after publishing a one-shot pilot in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app in March 2020. Shueisha published the 13th compiled book volume on January 19.

Shiibashi's Nura: Rise of the Yokai Clan ( Nurarihyon no Mago ) manga ran from 2008 to 2012 with 25 volumes and inspired two television anime seasons in 2010 and 2011. Viz Media published the manga in English. Shiibashi published four more chapters for the manga in 2023.

Shiibashi is the creator of the Illegal Rare , Tsukumogami: Teito Jōhōbu Tokkenchobōin Serosero Nanashiki , and Yui Kamio Lets Loose manga.

Source: Press release