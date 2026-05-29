K Manga Adds Ema Toyama's A Thousand Years Behind the Veil Manga

Kodansha 's K MANGA platform announced on Thursday that it has added Ema Toyama 's A Thousand Years Behind the Veil ( Sen-nen no Hanayome ) manga and Aika and Meshiko Iida 's The Tale of How My Cheap, Stingy Sister-in-Law Lost It All ( Sekokechi Gimai ga Subete o Ushinatta Hanashi ) manga in English.

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © Ema Toyama, Kodansha

Florin E is translating A Thousand Years Behind the Veil , with lettering by Chris Burgener , and editing by Sam Saphr. Kodansha describes the manga:

Chitose is the youngest daughter of the Totsuki clan, known for their vast lineage. Blessed with good looks and spiritual energy, she receives an unending string of marriage proposals. When her older sister, Kuon, lays a trap for her, Chitose is left cursed and transformed into an old woman. Although Chitose always loved children and hoped to become a mother someday, her dreams have been dashed, and she must spend her days suffering Kuon's abuse, which she bravely endures… until a mysterious man named Kotaro appears before her and declares that he will grant her wish!

Toyama launched the manga in Kodansha 's ARTEMIS by sirius digital manga magazine in May 2025, alongside the magazine's launch. Kodansha published the manga's third compiled book volume on Friday.

Toyama most recently launched the Mahō Renshūsei Riri Raspberry manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in October 2025. Toyama launched the Sare Koi: Saikaishita Moto Kare (Sare Love: Reunited with the Ex-Boyfriend) manga in Shogakukan 's Betsucomi Flower digital magazine in November 2024, where it is currently ongoing.

Toyama started the Vampire Dormitory manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in November 2018. The manga went on hiatus after its "first part" ended in July 2022, and returned and started its "second part" in December 2022. The manga ended in June 2024. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Toyama launched her award-winning Missions of Love ( Watashi ni xx Shinasai! ) romantic comedy manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in 2009 and ended it in June 2015. Kodansha USA Publishing published the manga in English. Toyama published a sequel manga titled Watashi ni xx Shinasai! Couple-hen ( Missions of Love - Couple Arc) in Nakayoshi from March to June 2018.

Toyama launched the I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King's 10 Children manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in April 2019, and ended it in November 2023. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English.

Toyama launched the ongoing Majo Maid wa Joō no Himitsu o Shitteiru . (The Witch Maid Knows the Queen's Secret) manga in Nakayoshi magazine in December 2022.

Kodansha USA also released or is releasing Toyama's Aoba-kun's Confessions , Manga Dogs , I Am Here! , and Shugo Chara-chan! manga. Tokyopop previously published Toyama's Pixie Pop: Gokkun Pucho manga.

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © Aika, Meshiko Iida, Kodansha

Melissa Goldberg is translating The Tale of How My Cheap, Stingy Sister-in-Law Lost It All , with lettering by Kyle Ziolko , and editing by Madeleine Jose . Kodansha describes the manga:

There's something bothering our main character, Reimi. And that's her extremely cheap and stingy sister-in-law, Kae-chan! Kae took home all the decorations from Reimi's wedding. During her baby shower, it seemed pretty obvious that Kae had just added her name to the present Reimi got from her husband's parents. And the gifts Kae actually did send for the baby were used and dirty... How stingy and cheap can a person be?! "It doesn't really matter..." "It's not worth bringing up..." At least that's what Reimi grit her teeth and told herself, but one day, Kae went one step too far... "

Aika and Iida launched the manga in Kodansha 's Palcy manga app in December 2023. The manga is also serialized in Kodansha 's ARTEMIS by sirius digital manga magazine. Kodansha released the manga's fourth volume digitally in September 2025.