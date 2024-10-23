Vampire Dormitory's Ema Toyama Launches New Manga on November 13

Toyama to launch Sare Koi ~Saikaishita Moto Kare~ manga

This year's 19th issue of Shogakukan 's Betsucomi Flower digital magazine revealed on Wednesday that Ema Toyama will launch a new manga titled Sare Koi ~Saikaishita Moto Kare~ (Sare Love: Reunited with the Ex-Boyfriend) in the digital magazine's next issue on November 13.

Image via Ema Toyama's X/Twitter account © Shogakukan

The manga's story is about a man who failed his entrance exam and lost his love 10 years ago. His former love is now married and supposedly has a husband who vowed to love her forever, but it seems that her husband is having an affair. An unexpected person presents the evidence of her husband's affair.

Image via Amazon Japan © Ema Toyama, Square Enix

Tenseishite mo Neko wa Neko

Toyama launched the(A Cat will be a Cat Even After Reincarnation) manga (image right) on'sweb app in March 2021. The manga ended in its second compiled book volume on July 11.

Toyama ended the Yōgisha A no Hanayome (The Bride of Suspect A) manga on February 28. Toyama launched the manga in Betsucomi Flower in August 2021. The manga's third and final compiled book volume shipped on March 26.

Toyama started the Vampire Dormitory manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in November 2018. The manga went on hiatus after its "first part" ended in July 2022, and returned and started its "second part" in December 2022. The manga ended on June 3. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered on April 7. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Toyama launched her award-winning Missions of Love ( Watashi ni xx Shinasai! ) romantic comedy manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in 2009 and ended it in June 2015. Kodansha Comics published the manga in English. Toyama published a sequel manga titled Watashi ni xx Shinasai! Couple-hen (Missions of Love - Couple Arc) in Nakayoshi from March to June 2018.

Toyama launched the I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King's 10 Children manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine in April 2019, and ended it in November 2023. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English.

Toyama launched the ongoing Majo Maid wa Joō no Himitsu o Shitteiru . (The Witch Maid Knows the Queen's Secret) manga in Nakayoshi magazine in December 2022.

Kodansha USA also released or is releasing Toyama's Aoba-kun's Confessions , Manga Dogs , I Am Here! , and Shugo Chara-chan! manga. Tokyopop previously published Toyama's Pixie Pop: Gokkun Pucho manga.