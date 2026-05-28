Frieren Transforms into Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring

Crossover art celebrates Osaka exhibition of 17th Century Dutch masterpieces

The Frieren: Beyond Journey's End franchise and the "Vermeer's Girl with a Pearl Earring: Dutch Masterpieces of the 17th Century" exhibition revealed a collaboration illustration on Wednesday. The illustration features the manga and anime's title character Frieren as Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer's masterpiece Girl with a Pearl Earring.

Image via x.com ©山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館

Frieren story creator Kanehito Yamada offered a message on the collaboration: “I am deeply honored to have the opportunity for my work to be featured alongside the masterpiece Girl with a Pearl Earring. I am looking forward to this exhibition, where visitors will be able to appreciate Vermeer's masterpiece up close.”

In turn, Frieren illustrator Tsukasa Abe said, “Thank you very much for this tremendous opportunity. It was a remarkable experience viewing so many of Vermeer's works and creating my own pieces while learning from them.”

The exhibition will have crossover merchandise with Frieren as well as with the Miffy franchise . (As of press time, the Frieren merchandise has not been announced.) The Miffy merchandise includes two plush dolls. The larger plush is slated to be 5,500 yen and the mascot size plush doll 2,860 yen (about US$34 and US$18, respectively).

Image via vermeer2026.exhibit.jp © Mercis bv

The exhibition is set to take place at the Nakanoshima Museum of Art in Osaka between August 21 to September 27. As of press time, the museum has not yet announced the ticket prices for the exhibition.