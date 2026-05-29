Manga UP! Global Adds Karino Takatsu's Owl Night Manga

Takatsu debuted manga in May 2021

Manga UP! Global launched in English on Friday Karino Takatsu 's Owl Night manga.

Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global © Square Enix, Karino Takatsu

The company describes the story:

When 20-year-old college student Eichi Usaki makes up his mind to visit the nightlife district, he gets a mysterious solicitation! Confused, he's taken to a strange Club called the Owl Night , where both men and women work...?

Takatsu debuted the manga in May 2021 in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine. Square Enix published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in August 2025.

Takatsu launched the Marry-Go-Round manga in Young Gangan in March 2023.

Takatsu began her Working!! manga in Square Enix 's Shonen Gangan magazine in 2005, and ended it in 2014 with 13 volumes. The manga inspired three television anime seasons and a spinoff anime. Crunchyroll streamed all three series as they aired in Japan, and NIS America licensed and released the first two seasons in North America under the title Wagnaria!! . Aniplex of America released the third season and the WWW.WAGNARIA!! spinoff anime on home video.

Yen Press has released Takatsu's Servant × Service and My Monster Girl's Too Cool for You manga in English. Servant × Service inspired a television anime in 2013.

Source: Email correspondence





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.