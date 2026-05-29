Image via Amazon © Akita Shoten

The editorial staff of Akita Shoten 's Dokodemo Young Champion digital manga magazine announced in the magazine's June issue (seen right) on Tuesday that the magazine will cease publication, and the June issue is the magazine's final issue.

The editorial staff noted the magazine started out as a 300-page digital supplement to the Young Champion magazine in 2019, and has grown in size to a 2,000-page publication, with plans to expand to 3,000 pages. However, that would make the magazine unable to be sold on some digital retailers, so the editorial staff decided to end the magazine.

Manga that were being serialized or planned to be serialized in the magazine were already in the process of moving to Akita Shoten 's YanChan Web service, which launched in March 2023. With the service's success since then with more than 1 million subscribers, the staff viewed part of the magazine's role as essentially "over." All manga from Dokodemo Young Champion are moving to YanChan Web .

Some of the notable manga that were serialized in the magazine include Plus-Sized Elf and From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman . The Fed-Up Office Lady Wants to Serve the Villainess and The Erotical Wizard and His Twelve Brides manga, which also serialized in the magazine, have received English releases.

Sources: Akita Shoten, Oricon News