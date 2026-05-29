Inazuma Eleven Cross Game Launches for iOS, Android on June 9

Level 5 and Aiming announced at the Inazuma Eleven : Grand Strategy Showcase on Friday that the Inazuma Eleven : Cross game will launch for iOS and Android on June 9.

Image via Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road game's website ©Level 5 Inc.©AIMING, Inc.

The Japan National Team 2026 Project will feature new commemorative artwork and add Mark Evans (Mamoru Endo in Japanese) and Jude Sharp (Yuto Kido in Japanese) wearing Japan's national team uniform to the game.

Level 5 also revealed that the Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road game will get its fifth free major update "New Kick‑Off" DLC on June 11.

Inazuma Eleven : Cross will be free-to-play with in-app purchases.

The game will feature a new protagonist named Yō Shiosawa and an original story. In the simulation game, players develop teams as a coach. Instead of controlling individual characters, players lead the team as a whole.

Characters from Inazuma Eleven : Victory Road will not transfer to Inazuma Eleven : Cross . Instead, characters from the former will transfer to a future sequel game.