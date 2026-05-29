News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 24-30
posted on by Alex Mateo
From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated! anime; Every Adventure Needs a Weapon!, Love from the Tip of the Tongue, The Scum Laugh manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated! BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|May 26
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Adventure of Black Cat Nyango: Since I Got a Rare Attribute, I Aim to Be a Carefree Adventurer Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 26
|Bocchi the Rock! Comic Anthology GN 3Cite
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 26
|Breakfast with My Two-Tailed Cat GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 26
|Bride of the Barrier Master GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 26
|Cosmos GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|May 26
|Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|May 26
|Even Dogs Go to Other Worlds: Life in Another World with My Beloved Hound GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 26
|Every Adventure Needs a Weapon! GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 26
|Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 26
|GALAXIAS GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|May 26
|Gap Papa: Daddy at Work and at Home GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|May 26
|Go, Go, Loser Ranger! GN 17Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 26
|Handyman Saitou in Another World GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 26
|Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 26
|Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|May 26
|I Cannot Reach You GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 26
|Ichi the Killer Omnibus GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$27.99
|May 26
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 26
|Immortality and Punishment GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 26
|In So Deep, It’s Love Already GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|May 26
|Innocent Rouge Omnibus GN 2Please
|Dark Horse
|US$29.99
|May 26
|Isekai Samurai GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.00
|May 26
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run GN 7 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$25.00
|May 26
|Kaijin Fugeki: Kindled Spirits GN 3Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|May 26
|Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|May 26
|Kowloon Generic Romance GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 26
|Kuro: The Complete Edition GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$26.00
|May 26
|Love from the Tip of the Tongue GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|May 26
|Magical Midlifer GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 26
|Kitayama and Minamiya GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|May 26
|Monster-Colored Island GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 26
|My Cat's Aura is Strong Today GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|May 26
|Nights with a Cat GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 26
|Omega Megaera GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|May 26
|Omega of the Divine GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|May 26
|Rebel Hero: I Will Use My Skills to Control the Scheming Princess' Heart and Body GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 26
|Record Journey GN 1Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|May 26
|Redeem: Only One Forever GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$20.00
|May 26
|The Rising of the Shield Hero GN 26Please
|One Peace Books
|US$13.95
|May 26
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 28Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 26
|Scenes From Awajima GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 26
|The Scum Laugh GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$16.99
|May 26
|Shangri-La Frontier GN 22Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 26
|Shino & Ren GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$18.00
|May 26
|So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 26
|Soara and the House of Monsters GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|May 26
|Survival in Another World with My Mistress! GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 26
|Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 26
|Takahashi from the Bike Shop GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 26
|That's Not Love GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|May 26
|This Monster Wants to Eat Me GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 26
|Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 26
|Toxy Noxy Foresty Forest GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 26
|Void: No. Nine GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 26
|Wicked Spot GN 1Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|May 26
|The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 26
|Yotsuba&! GN 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 26
|You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 26
|You're Way Too Cheeky, Chigaya-kun! GN 1Please
|Crossed Hearts
|US$12.99
|May 26
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Adventure of Black Cat Nyango: Since I Got a Rare Attribute, I Aim to Be a Carefree Adventurer GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
|Assorted Entanglements GN 9Cite
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
|Astro Baby GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 26
|Bocchi the Rock! Comic Anthology GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
|Boyfriend, Sometimes Girlfriend GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|May 26
|Breakfast with My Two-Tailed Cat GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 26
|Bride of the Barrier Master GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
|Cosmos GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|May 26
|Disney Stitch! GN 1 (color)Please
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|May 26
|An Entangled Summon?! And I'm a ”God” now?? GN 4Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.16
|May 29
|Even Dogs Go to Other Worlds: Life in Another World with My Beloved Hound GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 26
|Every Adventure Needs a Weapon! GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
|Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 26
|GALAXIAS GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|May 26
|Gap Papa: Daddy at Work and at Home GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 26
|Go, Go, Loser Ranger! GN 17Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 26
|Handyman Saitou in Another World GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
|Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
|Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|May 26
|I Cannot Reach You GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
|I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 26
|I Picked Up a No-Good, Useless Prince GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|May 26
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
|Ichi the Killer Omnibus GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 26
|Immortality and Punishment GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
|In So Deep, It’s Love Already GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|May 26
|Innocent Rouge Omnibus GN 2Please
|Dark Horse
|US$17.99
|May 26
|Isekai Samurai GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|May 26
|A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring GN 11Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.16
|May 29
|Kaijin Fugeki: Kindled Spirits GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|May 26
|Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 26
|Kitayama and Minamiya GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 26
|Kowloon Generic Romance GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
|Kuro: The Complete Edition GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|May 26
|Love from the Tip of the Tongue GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
|Magical Midlifer GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
|Monster-Colored Island GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
|My Cat's Aura is Strong Today GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 26
|My Tiny Senpai GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 27
|Nights with a Cat GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
|Omega Megaera GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|May 26
|Omega of the Divine GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|May 26
|Rebel Hero: I Will Use My Skills to Control the Scheming Princess' Heart and Body GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 26
|Record Journey GN 1Please
|Titan
|US$8.99
|May 26
|Redeem: Only One Forever GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|May 26
|The Rising of the Shield Hero GN 26Please
|One Peace Books
|US$9.99
|May 26
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 28Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
|Saint Young Men GN 21Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 26
|Scenes From Awajima GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
|The Scum Laugh GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 26
|Shangri-La Frontier GN 25Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 26
|Shino & Ren GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 26
|So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
|Soara and the House of Monsters GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 26
|Sometimes Even Reality Is a Lie! GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 27
|Splatoon: Squid Kids Comedy Show GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 26
|The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage, but an Appraiser (Provisional)! GN 9Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.16
|May 29
|Summoned By Mistake! Cast Out, but I'm Living Easy with My Overpowered Upgrade Skills GN 1Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.16
|May 29
|Survival in Another World with My Mistress! GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 26
|Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
|Takahashi from the Bike Shop GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
|That's Not Love GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|May 26
|This Monster Wants to Eat Me GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
|Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
|Toxy Noxy Foresty Forest GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
|The Transfer Destination Was a World with few Pharmacists GN 5Please
|alphapolis
|US$8.16
|May 29
|Void: No. Nine GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
|Wicked Spot GN 1Please
|Vertical
|US$8.99
|May 26
|Wild Strawberry GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 26
|WITCH WATCH GN 18Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 26
|The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
|Yotsuba&! GN 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 26
|You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 26
|You're Way Too Cheeky, Chigaya-kun! GN 1Please
|Crossed Hearts
|US$6.99
|May 26
|Zero Damage Sword Saint GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 27
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City Novel 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|May 26
|Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 15Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|May 26
|Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 13AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|May 26
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Misdeeds of an Extremely Arrogant Villain Aristocrat Novel 3Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 28
|ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 28
Audiobooks
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Apothecary Diaries Novel 16Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 29
|Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 3Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|May 28
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ~Prelude~- Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$25.98
|May 26
|Loner Life in Another World Novel 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|May 28
|Magic Maker: How to Create Magic in Another World Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|May 28
|Modern Dungeon Capture Starting with Broken Skills Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|May 28
|My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex Novel 13Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 26
|Nia Liston: The Merciless Maiden Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 26
|Reincarnated Into a Game as the Hero's Friend: Running the Kingdom Behind the Scenes Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|May 28
|The Reincarnated Mastermind: Sundering Fate with Magic Swords Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 29
|Repeated Vice: I Refuse to Be Important Enough to Die Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 29
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Pictonico! iOS, Android gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Nintendo
|Free-to-Start
|May 28
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.