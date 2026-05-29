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North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 24-30

posted on by Alex Mateo
From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated! anime; Every Adventure Needs a Weapon!, Love from the Tip of the Tongue, The Scum Laugh manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
From Bureaucrat to Villainess: Dad's Been Reincarnated! BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 May 26

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Adventure of Black Cat Nyango: Since I Got a Rare Attribute, I Aim to Be a Carefree Adventurer Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 26
Bocchi the Rock! Comic Anthology GN 3Cite Yen Press US$15.00 May 26
Breakfast with My Two-Tailed Cat GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 May 26
Bride of the Barrier Master GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 26
Cosmos GN 5Please Viz Media US$14.99 May 26
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City GN 7Please Seven Seas US$15.99 May 26
Even Dogs Go to Other Worlds: Life in Another World with My Beloved Hound GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 26
Every Adventure Needs a Weapon! GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 26
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 13Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 26
GALAXIAS GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 May 26
Gap Papa: Daddy at Work and at Home GN 6Please Seven Seas US$15.99 May 26
Go, Go, Loser Ranger! GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 26
Handyman Saitou in Another World GN 9Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 26
Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin GN 8Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 26
Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 May 26
I Cannot Reach You GN 9Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 26
Ichi the Killer Omnibus GN 4Please Seven Seas US$27.99 May 26
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 16Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 26
Immortality and Punishment GN 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 May 26
In So Deep, It’s Love Already GN 2Please Tokyopop US$13.99 May 26
Innocent Rouge Omnibus GN 2Please Dark Horse US$29.99 May 26
Isekai Samurai GN 3Please Yen Press US$14.00 May 26
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run GN 7 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$25.00 May 26
Kaijin Fugeki: Kindled Spirits GN 3Please Vertical US$13.95 May 26
Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 May 26
Kowloon Generic Romance GN 11Please Yen Press US$15.00 May 26
Kuro: The Complete Edition GNPlease Yen Press US$26.00 May 26
Love from the Tip of the Tongue GN 1Please Yen Press US$16.00 May 26
Magical Midlifer GN 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 May 26
Kitayama and Minamiya GN 2Please Seven Seas US$15.99 May 26
Monster-Colored Island GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 26
My Cat's Aura is Strong Today GN 1Please Seven Seas US$15.99 May 26
Nights with a Cat GN 7Please Yen Press US$15.00 May 26
Omega Megaera GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 May 26
Omega of the Divine GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$15.99 May 26
Rebel Hero: I Will Use My Skills to Control the Scheming Princess' Heart and Body GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 26
Record Journey GN 1Please Titan US$12.99 May 26
Redeem: Only One Forever GN 1Please Yen Press US$20.00 May 26
The Rising of the Shield Hero GN 26Please One Peace Books US$13.95 May 26
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 28Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 26
Scenes From Awajima GN 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 May 26
The Scum Laugh GN 1Please Seven Seas US$16.99 May 26
Shangri-La Frontier GN 22Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 26
Shino & Ren GN 1Please Yen Press US$18.00 May 26
So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? GN 10Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 26
Soara and the House of Monsters GN 6Please Seven Seas US$15.99 May 26
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! GN 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 26
Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 26
Takahashi from the Bike Shop GN 4Please Yen Press US$15.00 May 26
That's Not Love GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 May 26
This Monster Wants to Eat Me GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 26
Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 26
Toxy Noxy Foresty Forest GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 May 26
Void: No. Nine GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 May 26
Wicked Spot GN 1Please Vertical US$13.95 May 26
The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker GN 9Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 26
Yotsuba&! GN 16Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 26
You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 26
You're Way Too Cheeky, Chigaya-kun! GN 1Please Crossed Hearts US$12.99 May 26

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Adventure of Black Cat Nyango: Since I Got a Rare Attribute, I Aim to Be a Carefree Adventurer GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
Assorted Entanglements GN 9Cite Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
Astro Baby GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 May 26
Bocchi the Rock! Comic Anthology GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
Boyfriend, Sometimes Girlfriend GN 3Please Tokyopop US$9.99 May 26
Breakfast with My Two-Tailed Cat GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 26
Bride of the Barrier Master GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
Cosmos GN 5Please Viz Media US$10.99 May 26
Disney Stitch! GN 1 (color)Please Tokyopop US$9.99 May 26
An Entangled Summon?! And I'm a ”God” now?? GN 4Please alphapolis US$8.16 May 29
Even Dogs Go to Other Worlds: Life in Another World with My Beloved Hound GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 26
Every Adventure Needs a Weapon! GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 13Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 26
GALAXIAS GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 May 26
Gap Papa: Daddy at Work and at Home GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 26
Go, Go, Loser Ranger! GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 26
Handyman Saitou in Another World GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
Honeko Akabane's Bodyguards GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 May 26
I Cannot Reach You GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 26
I Picked Up a No-Good, Useless Prince GN 1Please Tokyopop US$9.99 May 26
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 16Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
Ichi the Killer Omnibus GN 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 26
Immortality and Punishment GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
In So Deep, It’s Love Already GN 2Please Tokyopop US$7.99 May 26
Innocent Rouge Omnibus GN 2Please Dark Horse US$17.99 May 26
Isekai Samurai GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run GN 7Please Viz Media US$16.99 May 26
A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring GN 11Please alphapolis US$8.16 May 29
Kaijin Fugeki: Kindled Spirits GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 May 26
Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 26
Kitayama and Minamiya GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 26
Kowloon Generic Romance GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
Kuro: The Complete Edition GNPlease Yen Press US$12.99 May 26
Love from the Tip of the Tongue GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
Magical Midlifer GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
Monster-Colored Island GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
My Cat's Aura is Strong Today GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 26
My Tiny Senpai GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 27
Nights with a Cat GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
Omega Megaera GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 May 26
Omega of the Divine GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 May 26
Rebel Hero: I Will Use My Skills to Control the Scheming Princess' Heart and Body GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 26
Record Journey GN 1Please Titan US$8.99 May 26
Redeem: Only One Forever GN 1Please Yen Press US$9.99 May 26
The Rising of the Shield Hero GN 26Please One Peace Books US$9.99 May 26
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 28Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
Saint Young Men GN 21Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 26
Scenes From Awajima GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
The Scum Laugh GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 26
Shangri-La Frontier GN 25Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 26
Shino & Ren GN 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 26
So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
Soara and the House of Monsters GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 26
Sometimes Even Reality Is a Lie! GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 27
Splatoon: Squid Kids Comedy Show GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 26
The Strongest Job is Apparently Not a Hero or a Sage, but an Appraiser (Provisional)! GN 9Please alphapolis US$8.16 May 29
Summoned By Mistake! Cast Out, but I'm Living Easy with My Overpowered Upgrade Skills GN 1Please alphapolis US$8.16 May 29
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 26
Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
Takahashi from the Bike Shop GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
That's Not Love GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 May 26
This Monster Wants to Eat Me GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
Toxy Noxy Foresty Forest GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
The Transfer Destination Was a World with few Pharmacists GN 5Please alphapolis US$8.16 May 29
Void: No. Nine GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
Wicked Spot GN 1Please Vertical US$8.99 May 26
Wild Strawberry GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 26
WITCH WATCH GN 18Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 26
The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
Yotsuba&! GN 16Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 26
You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 26
You're Way Too Cheeky, Chigaya-kun! GN 1Please Crossed Hearts US$6.99 May 26
Zero Damage Sword Saint GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 27

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City Novel 7Please Seven Seas US$15.99 May 26
Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 15Cite Seven Seas US$15.99 May 26
Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 13AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 May 26

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Misdeeds of an Extremely Arrogant Villain Aristocrat Novel 3Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 May 28
ROLL OVER AND DIE: I Will Fight for an Ordinary Life with My Love and Cursed Sword! Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 May 28

Audiobooks

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Apothecary Diaries Novel 16Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 29
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 3Cite Seven Seas US$24.99 May 28
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End ~Prelude~- Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$25.98 May 26
Loner Life in Another World Novel 8Please Seven Seas US$24.99 May 28
Magic Maker: How to Create Magic in Another World Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$24.99 May 28
Modern Dungeon Capture Starting with Broken Skills Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$24.99 May 28
My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex Novel 13Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 26
Nia Liston: The Merciless Maiden Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 26
Reincarnated Into a Game as the Hero's Friend: Running the Kingdom Behind the Scenes Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$24.99 May 28
The Reincarnated Mastermind: Sundering Fate with Magic Swords Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 29
Repeated Vice: I Refuse to Be Important Enough to Die Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 29

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Pictonico! iOS, Android gameAnimeNewsNetwork Nintendo Free-to-Start May 28


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 17-23
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