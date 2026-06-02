Galaxy Express 999 TV Anime, Lupin III Film's Lyricist Jun Hashimoto Dies

Hashimoto died due to liver cirrhosis at 86

Image via Nippon Columbia © Nippon Columbia

Lyricistdied in a Tokyo hospital on May 21 due to liver cirrhosis. He was 86. The family held a private funeral attended only by close relatives and led by the chief mourner, Hashimoto's son

Hashimoto wrote the lyrics for the Galaxy Express 999 television anime's titular opening theme song and ending theme song "Aoi Chikyū" (Blue Earth), as well as the "Honoo no Takaramono" (Blazing Treasure) theme song for Hayao Miyazaki 's debut feature film Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro .

Hashimoto's other works include the lyrics for Jackey Yoshikawa and His Blue Comets' "Blue Chateau" song which won in the 1967 Japan Record Award Grand Prix, actor Ayumi Ishida 's "Blue Light Yokohama" song, and The Village Singers' "Amairo no Kami no Otome" (A Maiden With Flaxen Hair) song.

Hashimoto, whose real name was Junsuke Yoda, was the son of children's literature author Junichi Yoda. As a music producer, his son Haruo discovered Japanese singer MISIA .





Source: Yomiuri Shimbun Online via Studio Ghibli Unofficial Fan Site