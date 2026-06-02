Star Fox Switch 2 Remake Game's Overview Trailer Previews Characters, Stages, Battle Mode

Remake of Star Fox 64 launches on June 25

Nintendo began streaming on Tuesday an overview trailer for Star Fox, a remake of Star Fox 64 , with new graphics, new art style, a multiplayer option, and other gameplay additions. The video previews the game's characters, stages, and Battle Mode:

Image via BusinessWire © Nintendo

Nintendo

The game will launch onSwitch 2 on June 25.

The game retains the layout and general mechanics of the 1997 Star Fox 64 Nintendo 64 game. The remake adds new cinematic briefings and fully voiced dialogue to the game's Campaign Mode, as well as a new orchestral soundtrack. The campaign has three difficulty levels. The game adds a Challenge Mode, where players can replay already completed levels with additional objectives, and in two different difficulty levels. Both Campaign and Challenge Mode are compatible with Joy-Con 2 Mouse Controls, and allows two different players to cooperate in piloting and gunnery duties either on the same system, or GameShare via GameChat.

Star Fox has a multiplayer Battle Mode that allows for 4-on-4 fights on three different game types. The game supports online matchmaking, private custom matches, and online play via GameShare via GameChat. Players can use a camera with GameChat for interactive avatars based on the game's characters.

Star Fox 64 , itself a reimagining of the 1993 SNES Star Fox game, released on the Nintendo 64 in 1997. The game already has two remakes: Star Fox 64 3D for Nintendo 3DS in 2011, and Star Fox Zero for Wii U in 2016. Nintendo released the game digitally on Switch via its Nintendo Classics service in 2021.

Star Fox series protagonist Fox McCloud appeared in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie , which opened on April 1.

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