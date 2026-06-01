Anime Expo Hosts World Premiere of From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Season 2

Panel to host director Kazumi Akio, producer Hino Ryo

Image courtesy of NBC Universal ©佐賀崎しげる・鍋島テツヒロ／SQUARE ENIX・「片田舎のおっさん、剣聖になる」製作委員会

NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan revealed on Monday that this year's Anime Expo event will host the world premiere of the second anime season based on Shigeru Sagazaki 's From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman ( Katainaka no Ossan, Kensei ni Naru: Tada no Inaka no Kenjutsu Shihan Datta noni, Taisei Shita Deshitachi ga Ore o Hōttekurenai Ken ) light novel series.

The event will host director Kazumi Akio and producer Hino Ryo at the "WORLD PREMIERE: ' From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman ' Season 2 & Beyond presented by NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan " panel at 12:00 p.m. PDT on July 4.

The new season will premiere in the "IMAnimation W" programming block on TV Asahi and its affiliated channels throughout Japan on July 8 at 11:45 p.m. (10:45 a.m. EDT). It will also run on AT-X and BS Asahi .

Other recently announced guests include Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! manga creator Yū Toyota at a Square Enix Manga & Books panel, and composer Yūgo Kanno at a STEEL BALL RUN JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure panel.

Anime Expo will host the world premieres of the television anime of Tsuyoshi Takaki 's Black Torch manga and the new anime based on CLAMP 's Magic Knight Rayearth manga with guest Rie Takahashi . The event will screen on Tuesday the U.S. premiere for Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia , the television anime of Tomato Soup 's A Witch's Life in Mongol ( Tenmaku no Jādūgar ) manga, on July 3 at 2:45 p.m. PDT in the JW Marriott Diamond Ballroom. Anime Expo will screen the U.S. premiere of the first two episodes of the television anime of Hiro Yūki's Sparks of Tomorrow ( 20 Seiki Denki Mokuroku ) novel at this year's event on July 3 at 10:00 a.m. in the JW Marriott Platinum Ballroom.

Anime Expo 2026 will take place from July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Source: Email correspondence