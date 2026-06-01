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Eternal Palace Sakura Game's Video Reveals Fall Release
posted on by Alex Mateo
Demo available now for 3D action roguelite game
Shochiku unveiled a trailer for Denneko Yuugi's Eternal Palace Sakura game during Summer Game Fest's "The Mix Summer Game Showcase" livestream for indie games on Monday. The video reveals the fall release (footage begins at 56:35 below):
The company previously streamed a trailer last October:
Shochiku describes the 3D action roguelite game:
Step into the dreamscape of the Eternal Palace. You are Retla, a cat-eared dual-weapon-wielder, tasked with navigating an ever changing labyrinth that challenges every adventurer who dares enter. Each run is a test of skill, cunning, and courage.
A demo is available on PC via Steam.
Source: The Mix Summer Game Showcase livestream