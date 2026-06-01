Eternal Palace Sakura Game's Video Reveals Fall Release

Tiara has very little agency in her own story. Things happen to her and one of the men in her life step in to rescue her. She is the damsel in distress rather than the hero. ― We've hit the point where, each cour, we get at least one or two villainess anime. However, most of those are either comedy or drama-based or a mixture of both. The vilainess character either tries to change their fate or plays...