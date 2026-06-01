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Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko Dodgeball Anime's Main Trailer Reveals More Cast & Staff Members, Opening Song, July 6 Debut

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Sumire Uesaka, Kanna Nakamura, Yuka Iguchi, Satomi Akesaka, Fairouz Ai, Mariya Ise join anime's cast

The official website for the television anime of Tetsuhiro Koshita's Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko manga revealed on Monday the anime's main promotional video, additional cast and staff members, and July 6 debut. The video previews the previously announced ending theme song "Welcome to Azatosa World" by voice acting idol unit i☆Ris, and reveals the opening theme song "Kaishin no Ichigeki" (A Masterful Play) by girl group Momoiro Clover Z.

The newly announced cast members are:

Sumire Uesaka as Hako Mikasa

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Image via Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko anime's X/Twitter account
©こしたてつひろ／小学館／ドッジ弾子製作委員会

Kanna Nakamura as Hayami Hiura

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Image via Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko anime's X/Twitter account
©こしたてつひろ／小学館／ドッジ弾子製作委員会

Yuka Iguchi as Jyuri Igarashi

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Image via Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko anime's X/Twitter account
©こしたてつひろ／小学館／ドッジ弾子製作委員会

Satomi Akesaka as Ruka Sakamoto

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Image via Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko anime's X/Twitter account
©こしたてつひろ／小学館／ドッジ弾子製作委員会

Fairouz Ai as Zoe

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Image via Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko anime's X/Twitter account
©こしたてつひろ／小学館／ドッジ弾子製作委員会

Mariya Ise as Ran Midou

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Image via Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko anime's X/Twitter account
©こしたてつひろ／小学館／ドッジ弾子製作委員会

New additional staff members include:

The anime will debut on July 6 on Tokyo MX and BS11 at 11:00 p.m. JST, then on MBS on July 7. The anime will hold an advance screening of its first two episodes on June 21 at Shinjuku Wald 9.

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Image via Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko anime's X/Twitter account
© こしたてつひろ／小学館／ドッジ弾子製作委員会
While the original Honō no Tōkyūji Dodge Danpei dodgeball manga centered on Danpei, the Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko sequel centers on Danpei's daughter Danko and her struggle to create the strongest dodgeball team in the Reiwa era.

The anime stars:

Noriko Hidaka, who voiced Danpei Ichigeki in the earlier Honō no Tōkyūji Dodge Danpei anime, is reprising the role of Danpei in the new anime's scenes set in the past, as well as narrating this sequel anime.

Hiroshi Ikehata (two Dark Gathering seasons, three Kiratto Pri☆Chan seasons, two TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You seasons) is directing the anime at CUE. Kazuho Hyōdō (365 Days to the Wedding, three Kiratto Pri☆Chan seasons, two TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You seasons) is in charge of series scripts, and Narihito Sekikawa (TsumaSho, Halo Legends OAV) is designing the characters and also serving as the chief animation director.

Koshita serialized the original Honō no Tōkyūji Dodge Danpei (for which Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko is a sequel) in Shogakukan's Monthly CoroCoro Comic magazine from 1989 to 1995. The manga has 18 volumes. The manga inspired a television anime series from Animation 21 that aired from 1991 to 1992 for 47 episodes.

Koshita launched the Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko sequel on the Weekly CoroCoro Comic website in November 2022. Shogakukan published the sixth compiled book volume in August 2025.

Sources: Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko anime's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web

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