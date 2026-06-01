Kogattuo, Ichika Kino Launch World Wide Web MIKO! Manga

Manga centering on young girl from 1890 named Kanako gets simultaneous English release

Image via MANGA Plus © Kogattuo, Ichika Kino, Shueisha

World Wide Web MIKO!

Sekai wo Tsunagi Tsukusu Internet Miko

Kogattuo andlaunched a new manga titled) onon Friday.is publishing chapters of the manga in English as they debut in Japan.

MANGA Plus describes the story:

In the year 1890, during the Meiji era, a curious young girl named Kanako is absolutely obsessed with the "Worldwide MIKO SpiriNet," otherwise known as the Internet, which can only be controlled by chosen miko. When she's not browsing message boards, she can be found... capitvated [sic] by pictures of men...?!

Ichika Kino 's Ossan Idol! manga launched on Shufu to Seikatsu Sha 's Comic PASH! manga website in July 2018. The publisher released the eighth and final compiled book volume in August 2022. Tokyopop published the manga in English.

The manga adapts Mochiko Mochida and Mizuki Sakakibara 's light novels of the same name. Mochida debuted the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in June 2016. Shufu to Seikatsu Sha began releasing the series in compiled book volumes with Sakakibara's illustrations in June 2017, and the fourth compiled volume shipped in January 2020.

Sources: Shonen Jump+, MANGA Plus