Like a Dragon/Yakuza Stage Play Reveals Main Cast, August Debut

Show runs from August 21-30 featuring top characters from last year's popularity poll

The staff for the Like a Dragon / Yakuza game's planned stage play announced on Tuesday the play will run in Tokyo from August 21-30 under the title Butai Ryu ga Gotoku: Kamurochō Hakkenden (Like a Dragon Stage: Kamurochō Hakkenden).

The cast includes:

Yūya Uno as Kazuma Kiryū

Shuji Kikuchi as Goro Majima

Haruto Sakuraba as Taiga Saejima

Sho Katou as Ichiban Kasuga

Masamichi Satonaka as Akira Nishikiyama

Ryūnosuke Matsumura as Daigo Dojima

as Daigo Dojima Takeshi James Yamada as Eric Tomizawa

as Eric Tomizawa Kouhei Shiota as Toru Higashi

Shuya Sunagawa as Yoshitaka Mine

Takeru Minato as Fumiya Sugiura

Daisuke Nishida will direct the play and Kazuhito Yomeyama will write the script.

The stage play is part of the franchise's 20th anniversary celebrations. Sega hosted a character popularity poll from October to November and the top 10 characters are appearing in the show.

Ryū ga Gotoku Powered By Nihon Tōitsu ( Yakuza Powered by Nihon Tōitsu ), the live-action crossover project between the Like a Dragon/Yakuza game series and the Nihon Tōitsu original video series, debuted in Japan on Amazon Prime Video on February 10 with all three episodes. The series is streaming with English subtitles on Sega 's YouTube channel.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza ( Ryū ga Gotoku ~Beyond the Game~ ), a live-action series based on the Like a Dragon/Yakuza game series, began streaming on Amazon Prime Video in October 2024.

Source: Like a Dragon stage play's X/Twitter account and website