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Like a Dragon/Yakuza Stage Play Reveals Main Cast, August Debut
posted on by Anita Tai
The staff for the Like a Dragon/Yakuza game's planned stage play announced on Tuesday the play will run in Tokyo from August 21-30 under the title Butai Ryu ga Gotoku: Kamurochō Hakkenden (Like a Dragon Stage: Kamurochō Hakkenden).
The cast includes:
- Yūya Uno as Kazuma Kiryū
- Shuji Kikuchi as Goro Majima
- Haruto Sakuraba as Taiga Saejima
- Sho Katou as Ichiban Kasuga
- Masamichi Satonaka as Akira Nishikiyama
- Ryūnosuke Matsumura as Daigo Dojima
- Takeshi James Yamada as Eric Tomizawa
- Kouhei Shiota as Toru Higashi
- Shuya Sunagawa as Yoshitaka Mine
- Takeru Minato as Fumiya Sugiura
Daisuke Nishida will direct the play and Kazuhito Yomeyama will write the script.
The stage play is part of the franchise's 20th anniversary celebrations. Sega hosted a character popularity poll from October to November and the top 10 characters are appearing in the show.
Ryū ga Gotoku Powered By Nihon Tōitsu (Yakuza Powered by Nihon Tōitsu), the live-action crossover project between the Like a Dragon/Yakuza game series and the Nihon Tōitsu original video series, debuted in Japan on Amazon Prime Video on February 10 with all three episodes. The series is streaming with English subtitles on Sega's YouTube channel.
Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Ryū ga Gotoku ~Beyond the Game~), a live-action series based on the Like a Dragon/Yakuza game series, began streaming on Amazon Prime Video in October 2024.
Source: Like a Dragon stage play's X/Twitter account and website